A busy week of sports on the Central Coast saw 12 candidates emerge for the Times area Player of the Week honor for the week ending May 6.

Readers can vote for one of the 12 candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a rundown on the dozen and their accomplishments.

Emma Marsalek, Hancock College swimming

Marsalek earned three top-five finishes at the women's California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Championships that took place May 4-6 at East Los Angeles College. Marsalek finished second in the 1,650 freestyle, fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 400 individual medley.

James Fakoury, Valley Christian Academy baseball

Fakoury was a total of 3-for-5 with three RBIs in two Lions CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff games last week, and he hit a two-run home run in VCA's 4-3 win at home over Lennox Academy in a wild card game. Fakoury scored the winning run in the Lions' walk-off. He drove in a run in a 5-4 VCA loss at Newbury Park Adventist in the first round.

Maddie Moore, VCA softball

The freshman pitched a one-hit complete game in VCA's 5-0 win at Inglewood Animo Leadership in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.

Gabe Barraza, Cabrillo baseball

Barraza had two hits and drove in two runs as Cabrillo beat Atascadero 10-4 at Atascadero Friday to earn a share of the Ocean League championship.

Velen Velazquez, Orcutt Academy softball

Velazquez had two hits and an RBI in Orcutt's 2-1 loss to Cabrillo.

Gabe Rodriguez, Nipomo baseball

Rodriguez pitched the last seven innings in Nipomo's 4-3 eight-innings win at home against Orcutt Academy.

Ari Sherman, Orcutt Academy boys tennis

Sherman won his match at No. 1 singles then teamed with Luke Fina for a win at No. 1 doubles that gave the No. 3 Spartans a 5-4 win at No. 2 Kerman in the Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

Jaylynn Dolores, Pioneer Valley

Dolores put down a perfect bunt to drive home the winning run in Pioneer Valley's 2-1 win at second-place Nipomo that clinched at least a share of the Ocean League title for the Panthers.

Austin Jones, Nipomo baseball

Jones had three hits in the Nipomo win.

Riley Allen, Righetti girls track

Allen anchored the winning 4x1 relay team and won the open 100 and 200 at the Mountain League Finals at Lompoc High School.

Dylan Pirkl, Pioneer Valley boys track

Pirkl won the boys discus event with a personal best of more than 20 feet at the Mountain League Finals.

Niko Peinado, St. Joseph baseball

Peinado pitched the last 6.1 innings in a 4-2 St. Joseph win at Righetti Saturday as the Knights salvaged the second game of a doubleheader. The Warriors won the opener 3-0 to clinch the Mountain League championship.