Eight candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week honor for the week ending May 13.

Readers can vote for one of the candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a rundown on the eight candidates and their accomplishments.

Von Gordon, Santa Ynez boys golf

Gordon shot a 75 at the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals, leading the Pirates to the team championship, the first sectional divisional title in program history. Santa Ynez shot a team score of 395.

Earlier this week, Gordon and teammate Rye Winans advanced to the SCGA/CIF Southern California Regional.

Nasim Moody, Hancock College men's track and field

Moody advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships with a fifth-place finish in the long jump at 6.95 meters at the Southern Cal Finals at San Diego Mesa.

Estevan Fonseca, Pioneer Valley baseball

Fonseca hurled a two-hit complete game as the Panthers landed a three-way share of the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Atascadero with a 4-0 win at home over Nipomo in a regular season finale.

Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc boys track

Alonzo won the Central Section Division 2 100 title with a career best 10.95 seconds.

Erwin Taomi, St. Joseph boys track

Taomi won the Division 4 shot put championship with a career best 49-11.5.

Natalie Aguilar, Lompoc softball

Aguilar had two hits and drove in two runs in the Braves' 8-4 Mountain League win over Mission Prep.

Jazmyn Molina, Pioneer Valley softball

Molina pitched her second perfect game of the season, this time in a regular season finale, a 10-0 win at San Luis Obispo that clinched the Ocean League championship for the Panthers. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Molina tossed a perfect game against Orcutt Academy earlier in the season. That one was called after six innings because of the run rule.

Lily Gash, Nipomo girls track

Gash notched three top-four finishes at the Division 3 Meet at Nipomo Friday, leading the Titans to a runner-up finish behind team champion Templeton. Gash finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.71, third in the 300 hurdles in 48.49 and fourth in the pole vault at 12-0.