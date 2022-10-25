A dozen candidates are in the running for the area football Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.

Here is a rundown on the 12 and their accomplishments for the week. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com or syvnews.com. The poll will close on Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Malachi Jordan, Santa Maria WR

Jordan, a junior, caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Saints beat Pioneer Valley 15-9 at Pioneer Valley on Oct. 21 in front of an overflow crowd at the Panthers Homecoming in the 16th edition of the Main Street Classic between the two teams.

Jordan earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 22 after the Saints won for just the second time in their series against the Panthers.

Santa Maria (4-6, 2-4 Ocean League) finished its regular season with the win. The Saints had a bye week this week. The area football regular season ended Oct. 28.

Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB

The junior missed on just four of his 21 passes as he threw for 209 yards, including the touchdown pass to Jordan and the winner, a touchdown toss to Juan Rico that covered 65 yards, in the big Saints win at Pioneer Valley.

Javier Delgadillo, Santa Maria RB-LB

Delgadillo had a big game on defense for the Saints. He also saved a possible touchdown when he tackled Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias on the Panthers 25 after a 19-yard gain. There was no one else between Arias and the Santa Maria end zone.

Jose Gutierrez, Pioneer Valley MLB

Gutierrez had a big game on defense for the Panthers and scored his team's touchdown when he picked up a Saints fumble on a completed pass and ran 50 yards with the ball to the house.

Dylan Fleming, St. Joseph LB

Fleming made six tackles and intercepted a pass as the Knights (8-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Mountain League with a 48-34 win against Lompoc at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Oct. 21.

The win was the first in school history for the Knights against the Braves. St. Joseph was scheduled to play at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) on Oct. 28 for the Mountain League championship.

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-DB-KR

Vargas ran for four touchdowns from scrimmage in the Lompoc game. He also ran a kickoff back 90 yards for a score, and made six tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR

Elizondo caught touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards and snared a two-point conversion pass in the St. Joseph game.

Isaiah Weichinger, Orcutt Academy QB-LB

Weichinger threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his team's 46-36 Sierra League eight-man loss at Laton Oct. 20. Weichinger completed nine of his 17 passes.

The senior also ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-S

Sanders ran for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns on nine carries as the Lions rolled to a 51-6 Coast Valley League eight-man win at home against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy last Saturday.

The Lions (5-2, 3-1) wound up in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the CVL championship.

Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR

The Pirates lost 62-21 in an Oct. 21 Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande, but the 6-foot-5 Beard, one of the top receivers in the Central Section, pulled in eight passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Ben Walz, Arroyo Grande RB-LB

Walz rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in the Arroyo Grande win Oct. 21.

Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB-LB

Evans rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries in his team's 34-12 Mountain League loss at Paso Robles Oct. 21. The teams played at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles.