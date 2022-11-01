A dozen area high school football players, including the two current Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athletes of the Week, Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Mora and junior Allan Jimenez, are in the running for the area football Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29.

Here is a rundown on the 12 and their accomplishments for the prior week. Readers can cast their vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The polls will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Adrian Mora, Pioneer Valley LB

Mora made the biggest play of the game, blocking the final Atascadero PAT kick to preserve the Panthers' 21-20 Ocean League upset win against the league co-champ at Pioneer Valley on Oct. 21.

Mora also made 10 tackles in this regular season finale as the Panthers (4-6, 3-3) gave themselves some insurance with one win above the minimum three on the year required to apply for entry into the CIF Central Section Division Playoffs.

Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley RB-CB-FS

Jimenez ran for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Panthers upset the Greyhounds, snapping Atascadero's six-game winning streak.

Abel McCormack, Righetti QB-SS

The senior backup at quarterback stepped in as the starter and threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Warriors finished their season with an 18-7 Mountain League win at winless Nipomo. McCormack rushed for the winning score, eight yards around right end.

Brian Monighetti, Righetti RB-LB

Monighetti made a diving catch of a McCormack pass in the end zone for the first Righetti touchdown at Nipomo and ran 66 yards untouched for the last one. He also had a big game on defense.

Preston Krier, Nipomo WR-DB-PK

He's not listed as a quarterback on the Nipomo roster, but Krier was the Titans quarterback against Righetti. He was also the team's leading rusher, with 101 yards.

Krier, the team's regular place kicker, kicked the PAT that gave the Titans a 7-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB

Mensah threw for four scores and ran for another as St. Joseph won 49-21 at Mission Prep in a showdown for the Mountain League championship.

The Knights pulled away in a game that was 21-21 at halftime. St. Joseph has won four outright Mountain League championships and shared one during the last five years during Pepe Villasenor's time as coach.

Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR

Fasse caught three Mensah touchdown passes at Mission Prep. He holds the St. Joseph single-season school record for touchdown receptions with the 17 he has in 2022.

Latrell Brown, Hancock RB

Brown rushed for a game high 112 yards, and two touchdowns, on 15 carries in the 36-31 Bulldogs Northern League loss at Ventura last Saturday night.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB

The Santa Barbara County single season passing yardage record holder for his production in 2022 had a part in all seven Braves touchdowns as Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 48-14 in a Mountain League game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Ross threw for four scores and ran for three more. He completed 22 of his 33 passes for 285 yards. He did not throw an interception.

Going into the No. 10 Braves' CIF Central Section Division 2 playoff game at No. 7 Bakersfield Frontier, Ross had thrown 39 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

Rudy Elizondo, Lompoc WR

Elizondo had 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the Braves beat Santa Ynez.

Marcus Bailon, Lompoc RB

The sophomore back-up did just fine when he got the starting nod against Santa Ynez. Bailon racked up 116 yards on 13 carries. He also added two receptions for 52 yards.

Ben Walz, Arroyo Grande RB-LB

Walz rushed for a team high 122 yards on 16 carries, that included one touchdown, in a 35-14 Eagles Mountain League loss against Paso Robles at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles.