As area Player of the Week voting resumes, nine area athletes are in the running for the honor for the week ending Nov. 26.

Here is a summary of the nine candidates and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com or syvnews.com. Voting closes at 2 p.m. Friday. There will be one winner announced Friday.

Arath Acosta, Hancock College football

With a stiff wind blowing in from the west, Acosta kicked the winning field goal in overtime from 45 yards out as Hancock edged Moorpark 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock College Saturday. The Bulldogs won a bowl game for the third straight time.

Latrell Brown, Hancock football

The Bulldogs season rushing leader racked up 158 yards on 18 carries to help the Bulldogs to the win over the Raiders Saturday. Brown scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.

Andrew Lauritzen, Hancock football

The defensive end capped a solid season for the Bulldogs with a strong game Saturday and blocked a Moorpark field goal try in the first half of regulation.

Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley football

Jimenez rushed for a team-high 106 yards in a 27-13 Pioneer Valley loss at Atascadero in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game last Friday night. The Panthers, after winning three straight playoff games, including two at higher seeds, made their first appearance in a sectional divisional title game that evening.

Pioneer Valley was seeded No. 8 in the Division 5 playoffs. Atascadero was seeded No. 2. Pioneer Valley edged No. 1, and then-unbeaten Bishop Union 9-7 in the quarterfinals then rallied in the fourth quarter to win 16-13 at No. 4 Templeton in the semis.

Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley football

The PV linebacker had a big game Friday night, including making a diving interception in the first quarter that set up the second Panthers score.

Mallory Branum, Hancock women's basketball

Branum scored a game-high 16 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 69-40 win against Reedley in Hancock's Nov. 22 home opener.

Kayla Taylor, Hancock women's basketball

Taylor, with a game-high 17 rebounds, nearly notched a double-double against Reedley. Taylor scored eight points. She also blocked six shots.

Gavin Edick, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball

Edick earned a double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, as the Lions won their season opener, 59-41 against Orcutt Academy at VCA Nov. 22.

Roman Torrez, Orcutt Academy boys basketball

Though the Spartans lost to the Lions, Torrez scored a game-high 20 points.