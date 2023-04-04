Ten athletes are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 1.

Readers can vote for one of the 10 candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a rundown on the candidates.

Quinn Murray, St. Joseph boys golf

Murray was the medalist in a Mountain League tournament for the second straight time, this time with a 72 as St. Joseph edged Santa Ynez by one stroke at Santa Maria Country Club to win league mini-tournament No. 5.

Nate Magni, Pioneer Valley boys volleyball

Magni set the school career record for kills during the Battle of the Coast Tournament that Pioneer Valley hosted Friday and Saturday.

Brayan Nunez, Hancock College baseball

The Hancock catcher was a total of 8-for-10 with four RBIs as the Bulldogs beat Western State Conference North Division rival Ventura on Friday and again on Saturday.

Cooper Bagby, Hancock baseball

Bagby moved to 6-2 on the year, getting the win on Friday as the Hancock starter. Bagby gave up one run on seven hits in his six innings on the mound.

CharliRay Escobedo, St. Joseph softball

Escobedo pitched a two-hit complete game in St. Joseph's win at Righetti Tuesday. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the Knights' 8-0 home win over Paso Robles Thursday.

Taylor Mediano, St. Joseph softball

Mediano pitched the last six innings Thursday, giving up one hit. She and Escobedo combined on a two-hitter. Mediano also drove in two runs.

Jonny Johnson, Dunn baseball

Johnson, the Dunn starter went five innings and gave up just two hits in an 18-0 Earwigs rout of Bishop Diego. Dunn has won 10 straight and is 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Blake Gregory, Cabrillo baseball

Gregory went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game and 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the second, as the Conquistadores swept an Ocean League doubleheader 7-1, 14-0 at Morro Bay.

Ben Munoz, Righetti baseball

Munoz went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the first game of a home doubleheader that the Warriors swept from Lompoc, 7-2 and 9-1, to move to 6-0 in the Mountain League.

Hunter Hammond, St. Joseph baseball

Hammond went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader that St. Joseph swept, 6-1, 11-3, at Santa Ynez to go to 6-0 in the Mountain League. Hammond was a total of 3-for-9 in the doubleheader.