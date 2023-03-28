Once again last week, the weather cooperated as the week went along, well, somewhat. (At times, it was rather cold with an icy wind).

Still, there was an active slate of Central Coast sports events and there are 11 candidates for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 25.

Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a summary of the 11 candidates and their accomplishments.

Anthony Lopez, Hancock College baseball

The Bulldogs closer shut the door on Santa Barbara City College twice, with shutout innings in the eighth and ninth both times, as Hancock beat the Vaqueros twice. Hancock won 4-2 at home Thursday and 3-2 at Santa Barbara Saturday.

Brodie Miller, Righetti baseball

Miller went 5-for-7 with two RBIs in the Mountain League doubleheader that Righetti swept at San Luis Obispo Saturday. The Warriors moved to 4-0 in the Mountain League.

Chase Sylvia, Santa Ynez boys track

Sylvia broke his own school record in the triple jump, winning with a best of 45 feet, 1 inch at the Central Coast Spring Classic at Arroyo Grande High School Saturday. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.

Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball

Smith went 4-for-7 with three RBIs to help the Warriors sweep the doubleheader at San Luis Obispo.

Theodore Anderson, Dunn baseball

Anderson had multiple hits in both games and was the winning pitcher with two runs yielded on five hits in five innings of work in the second game as the Earwigs started their Tri-Valley League campaign by beating Ventura Foothill Tech Friday and again Saturday.

Phillip Snyder, Righetti boys track

Snyder helped lead the Warriors to a tie with San Luis Obispo for the team title at the Central Coast Spring Classic by winning the shot put with a best of 44 feet, 7.5 inches.

William Funes, Righetti boys track

Funes also contributed an open event win to the Righetti points total, taking the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 33.7 seconds.

Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc boys track

Alonzo won the 100 in 10.13 at the Central Coast Spring Classic.

Jessi Rae Flynn, Santa Ynez girls track

Flynn won the discus event with a best off 100-5 at the Central Coast Sprint Classic.

Cheyanne Cordova, Lompoc softball

Cordova held Righetti to two runs, one earned in 10.1 innings as the Braves squeezed out a 3-2 Mountain League win in 11 innings.

Lucas Mayes, St. Joseph boys volleyball

Mayes made several timely kills to help the Knights sweep San Luis Obispo at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in a showdown between two teams that were unbeaten in Mountain League play going in.