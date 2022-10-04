Nine candidates are in the field for the area football Player of the week for the week ending Oct. 1.
Here is a rundown on the nine, with a summary of their accomplishments. A different player each week has won the area POTW honor thus far this year.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-S
The junior earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week award by racking up 187 rushing yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns as the Knights (5-1, 3-0) scored a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez Friday night.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-S
Sanders, who was a NSBCART Athlete of the Week earlier in the season, ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions (3-1, 1-0) beat previously undefeated Cuyama Valley (5-1, 0-1) 55-20 at home in VCA's Coast Valley League opener.
Sanders also made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.
Jordan Tittes, VCA WR-CB
Tittes racked up 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries for the Lions Saturday. On defense, he made 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
Beard pulled in seven passes for 95 yards and the lone Pirates touchdown last Friday night.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
Elena threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Maria's 34-22 Ocean League home loss against Morro Bay last Friday night. Saints coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said afterward that the 51 passes Elena tossed might be a school single-game record.
The junior was intercepted just once.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Ross figured in all five Braves touchdowns as Lompoc moved to 5-1, 2-1 with a 32-7 Mountain League home win against Righetti.
The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.
Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR-CB
Maldonado pulled in both Ross touchdown passes last Friday night.
Blake Gregory, Cabrillo QB-WR-DB
Gregory threw for 149 yards and both Conquistadores touchdowns in Cabrillo's 35-12 Mountain League loss at Templeton last Friday night.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-RB
Visiting Fresno Christian beat the Spartans 54-14 in a Sierra League game Saturday, but Miller had five catches for 71 yards. Two of his receptions were for Orcutt touchdowns.
Photos: Righetti hosts Santa Ynez on Homecoming night
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) is brought down by a host of Righetti defenders during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Cole Swain (27) is brought down by Righetti High's Jacob Nelson (11) during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas Deforest (22) is stopped by Righetti High defender Brian Monighetti (23) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti wide receiver Isaiah Abrigo (7) is stopped by several Santa Ynez defenders during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Adam Stephens (10) is stopped by Righetti defender Javier Solomon Prado (18) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn attempts to sneak past several Santa Ynez defenders during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti High's Javier Solomon Prado attempts to stop Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Mariah Padilla was crowned Righetti High's 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Mariah Padilla finds out that she's just been crowned Righetti's 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Homecoming Queen candidate Mariah Padilla and her mother Kelli enjoy their walk across the football field during Friday night's Homecoming celebration.
David DuBransky Contributor
Vignesh Neerathalingam and his mother Padma Ramiah celebrate after finding out Vignesh was crowned Righetti High's Homecoming King for 2022.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti Homecoming King Vignesh Neerathalingam is escorted across the football field Friday night by his mother Padma Ramiah.
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Adam Stephens (10) is tackled by Righetti defender Brian Monighetti (23) during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas DeForest (22) dives into the endzone for a touchdown during Friday night's game against Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn looks for an open man while Santa Ynez High's Dallas Deforest (22) defends during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn hurls a pass over Santa Ynez defender Dallas Deforest (22) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti High running back Ethan Sunderhaus (34) races up the middle during Friday night's matchup against Santa Ynez High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti High running back Ethan Sunderhaus (34) gets tripped up by several Santa Ynez defenders during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas Deforest (22) races upfield during Friday night's matchup against Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Righetti wide receiver Isaiah Abrigo (7) is brought down by a Santa Ynez defender during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Isaac Moran (28) is stopped by Righetti defenders Brian Monighetti (left) and Nicholas Martinez (right) during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Cole Swain (27) races up the middle during Friday night's matchup against Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas DeForest (22) attempts to sneak past several Righetti High School defenders during Friday night's matchup in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas Deforest (22) is stopped by Righetti High defender Brian Monighetti (23) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) makes the catch for a touchdown during Friday night's matchup against Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Dallas Deforest (22) races upfield during Friday night's game against Righetti High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Photos: St. Joseph hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League tilt
St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 52-17.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Drake Missamore looks to pass during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley (1) celebrates with teammate Collin Fasse (10) after scoring during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 52-17.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley heads back to his sideline after scoring on a dazzling 20-yard run during last Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights are the top-ranked team in the area and play at Santa Ynez Friday night in another league game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos hauls in a touchdown pass during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas carries the ball during the game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 52-17.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Junior Herlihy is wrapped up by Jeremiah Philson during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Makai Sat (70) reacts after sacking Arroyo Grande's Drake Missamore during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 52-17.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 52-17.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah looks to pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Jonathen Aguilar (33) makes a sack during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Drake Missamore looks to pass against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Drake Missamore runs with the ball during Friday's game at St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The St. Joseph defense swarms Drake Missamore of Arroyo Grande for a sack during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas runs with the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Vargas scored two rushing touchdowns in the 52-17 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
