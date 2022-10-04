Nine candidates are in the field for the area football Player of the week for the week ending Oct. 1.

Here is a rundown on the nine, with a summary of their accomplishments. A different player each week has won the area POTW honor thus far this year.

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB-S

The junior earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week award by racking up 187 rushing yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns as the Knights (5-1, 3-0) scored a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez Friday night.

Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-S

Sanders, who was a NSBCART Athlete of the Week earlier in the season, ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions (3-1, 1-0) beat previously undefeated Cuyama Valley (5-1, 0-1) 55-20 at home in VCA's Coast Valley League opener.

Sanders also made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

Jordan Tittes, VCA WR-CB

Tittes racked up 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries for the Lions Saturday. On defense, he made 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR

Beard pulled in seven passes for 95 yards and the lone Pirates touchdown last Friday night.

Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB

Elena threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Maria's 34-22 Ocean League home loss against Morro Bay last Friday night. Saints coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said afterward that the 51 passes Elena tossed might be a school single-game record.

The junior was intercepted just once.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB

Ross figured in all five Braves touchdowns as Lompoc moved to 5-1, 2-1 with a 32-7 Mountain League home win against Righetti.

The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.

Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR-CB

Maldonado pulled in both Ross touchdown passes last Friday night.

Blake Gregory, Cabrillo QB-WR-DB

Gregory threw for 149 yards and both Conquistadores touchdowns in Cabrillo's 35-12 Mountain League loss at Templeton last Friday night.

Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR-RB

Visiting Fresno Christian beat the Spartans 54-14 in a Sierra League game Saturday, but Miller had five catches for 71 yards. Two of his receptions were for Orcutt touchdowns.

