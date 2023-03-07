Seven candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 4.

Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a summary of the field and the candidates' accomplishments.

Landon Mabery, Cabrillo baseball

Mabery went a combined 6-for-8 with four doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Conquistadores won twice to move to 6-0 on the season.

Nick Brown, Hancock College baseball

Brown stifled the Moorpark hitters with a six-hit complete game as Hancock won 6-0 at Hancock's John Osborne Field Saturday to move to 5-0 in the Western State Conference North Division.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball

The sophomore wing poured in 29 points as the No. 3 Knights won 87-76 at No. 2 San Ramon Daugherty Valley to move into the Northern California Regional final in the Open Division of the CIF state playoffs.

Julius Price, St,. Joseph boys basketball

The freshman guard dropped in 28 points in the regional semi at Daugherty Valley.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez baseball

Cassidy went a total of 6-for-9 over two non-league games with a double and three RBIs as the Pirates rallied to tie Pioneer Valley 6-6 in 10 innings Friday then won 8-1 at Bishop Diego Saturday.

Danica Black, Hancock softball

Black pitched a complete game as Hancock won 10-4 in the opener of a doubleheader sweep at Citrus Saturday.

Vincent Cassidy, Santa Ynez track

Cassidy finished second in the triple jump with a best of 40 feet, 4.25 inches, third in the long jump at 19-9 and ran the second leg for the Pirates 4x200 relay team that won in 1 minute, 37.25 seconds at the Atascadero Memorial at Atascadero Saturday,