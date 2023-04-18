The Central Coast sports schedule was abbreviated last week because of spring break, but plenty of baseball and softball took place.

There are six candidates for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 15.

Readers can vote for one of the six candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a rundown of the candidates and their accomplishments.

Caden Cuccia, Righetti baseball

Cuccia had multiple hits throughout the Central Coast Classic that Righetti hosted. He also pitched a two-hit complete game in a tournament win over Westlake Village Westlake and went 2-for-4 with two doubles during that game.

Righetti went 3-1 at the Classic to run its season record to 15-6. The Warriors are in first place in the Mountain League at 8-0.

Gabi Arias, Lompoc softball

Arias circled the bases for a walk-off, inside-the-park grand slam in Lompoc's 12-2 win over San Marcos in the Best of the West Tournament. When Arias scored, that gave the Braves the 10-run margin they needed for the game to be called after six innings.

Arias went 3-for-5 against San Marcos.

Mya Mendoza, Hancock softball

Mendoza had six RBIs in the first game and hit a grand slam in the second to help the Bulldogs to a two-game sweep of Western State Conference North Division rival Cuesta and keep Hancock's playoff hopes alive.

The Bulldogs are second in the WSC North at 8-3.

Lisette Coria, Hancock softball

Coria hit .571 and went four-for-seven in the first game that Hancock took from Cuesta.

Emily Fortin, Righetti softball

Fortin pitched a complete game in each of the host team's two wins at the Best of the West Tournament, 11-1 over Ventura St. Bonaventure (called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of the run rule) and 4-0 over Merced El Capitan.

Brayan Nunez, Hancock baseball

The Bulldogs catcher went a total of 3-for-7 in Hancock's two non-conference wins over Pasadena, 7-5 at Pasadena and 5-4 at Hancock. Nunez snapped a five-all tie with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th to lift Hancock to a win in the first game.

With six Western State Conference North Division games left, one against each WSC North opponent, Hancock was 12-5 in the WSC North and in a tie for first place with Cuesta at press time.