Once again a dozen athletes are in the running for the area Player of the Week honor, this time for the week ending Dec. 17.

Here is a rundown on the 12, with their accomplishments. Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and the winner will be announced once the results are finalized.

Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Kendrick became the first player in program history to amass a triple-double as the Spartans (9-0) beat McFarland 65-57 in a non-league game at Lakeview Junior High School Monday and passed their first significant test of the season.

Kendrick, a senior guard/forward, scored 11 points, snared 10 rebounds and notched 11 assists.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

The 6-foot-2 freshman center also made some history Monday. With the 30 points she put in against McFarland, Johnson became the first player in program history to score 30. Johnson is averaging a double-double for the season and, with the 15 rebounds she snared against the Cougars to go with her 30 points, Johnson racked up another one Monday.

Grace Mensah, St. Joseph girls soccer

Mensah chalked up four assists against Kerman, and scored a goal in both non-league games as the Knights (8-0-0) won 5-2 at Kerman Friday and 2-0 at Madera Saturday.

Annie Heybl, St. Joseph girls soccer

St. Joseph's goalkeeper made 11 saves in the two-game span, with eight coming against Kerman.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball

The five-star sophomore recruit dropped in 27 points and snared 10 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 99-25 non-league win at Pioneer Valley Monday night. St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou the entire fourth quarter.

Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball

Sanders racked up a big double-double, with 26 points and 12 rebounds, as the Lions beat Santa Maria 66-52 in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym Monday night.

Brianna Hill, Santa Maria girls basketball

In the first half of the VCA-Santa Maria girls-boys doubleheader at Wilson Gym Monday night, Hill, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, notched a double-double herself as she helped the Saints to a 55-26 win against the Lions.

Makennah Simonson, Nipomo girls basketball

The senior Simonson scored a combined 30 points as Nipomo (7-1) rolled to two non-league home wins, 71-30 against Pioneer Valley Tuesday night and 72-9 against Atascadero Friday night.

Belle Simonson, Nipomo girls basketball

The sophomore Simonson also scored a combined 30 points in those two games.

Aiden Tapia, Santa Ynez boys soccer

Tapia contributed three assists as the Pirates won their second straight, a 4-1 non-league win at Bishop Diego Saturday.

Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball

Pierre-Louis notched a double-double with 11 points and 19 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat De Anza 63-55 at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose City College Friday for their fourth straight win. Pierre-Louis, who shot four-for-11 from the floor, had seven assists.

Giselle Calderon, Hancock women's basketball

Calderon made six of the seven 3-point shots she put up and scored a game-high 20 points as the Bulldogs eased to their second straight lopsided win, 93-31 in a non-conference game at Gavilan Thursday. Besides her scoring, Calderon had five assists and made three steals.