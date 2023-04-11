Ten candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week honor for the week ending April 8.

Readers can vote for one of the 10 candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a rundown of the candidates.

Gavin Long, Hancock College baseball

Long had a total of six hits and six RBIs as Hancock swept three games at its Spring Classic.

Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball

Smith garnered a total of four hits and three RBIs as Righetti beat Templeton 12-2 at home Tuesday and won 13-0 at Templeton Friday. Smith also pitched one hitless inning of relief Friday.

The Warriors have won nine straight.

Madison Piasai, Righetti swimming

Piasai won the open 200 freestyle in 2 minutes,3.62 seconds and 100 butterfly in 1:01.80, both automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships and swam a leg for the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, both of which recorded automatic qualifying times for the sectional meet. The Righetti girls beat Arroyo Grande 197-112 to move to 4-1.

Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Righetti swimming

Bravo-Guzman won the open 50 freestyle in 25.14 and 100 freestyle in 54.60, both automatic qualifying times for the sectional meet in Righetti's win over Arroyo Grande. She also swam a leg for two winning relay teams, both of which swam automatic qualifying times for the sectional championships.

Brandon Squibb, Righetti boys track

Squibb won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, the 110 high hurdles in 18.46 and the pole vault at 11-0 to help the host team win at the Santa Maria Spring Classic. Five Santa Maria Valley schools, Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and St. Joseph, competed at the meet.

Kendra Daniels, Righetti girls track

Daniels helped the Warriors win the team title at the Spring Classic by taking the high jump at 5-2, the long jump at 16-6 and the 100 in 13.12.

Lizette Carlos, St. Joseph softball

Carlos had a total of three hits in two St. Joseph Mountain League wins, and homered and drove in five runs in the Knights' win against Templeton. St. Joseph is 5-1 in the Mountain League and is in first place.

Lola Soukup, Lompoc softball

Soukup drove in two runs and scored twice in the Braves' 9-6 Mountain League win over Paso Robles.

Spencer Gallimore, Cabrillo baseball

Gallimore allowed one run and five hits in a complete game as the Conquistadores beat Mission Prep 3-1 in the first game of an Ocean League doubleheader. Mission Prep won the second game 3-2.

Ryan Henrey, Santa Ynez baseball

The Pirates dropped both games of a Mountain League doubleheader against Arroyo Grande, but Henrey had a total of four RBIs.