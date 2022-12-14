The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week are in the field of 12 candidates for the area Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.

Yash Patel, the Round Table's Male Athlete of the Week, helped lead the Righetti boys basketball team to a 4-0 run at the Kingsburg Tournament. The Warriors won the tournament championship, and Patel was the tournament MVP.

Trinity Fuller has led a strong defense for the St. Joseph girls soccer team, and the Round Table Female Athlete of the Week delivered again, helping quarterback the unit to a 4-0 shutout of Bakersfield Stockdale in a non-league game between two unbeaten teams last Thursday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

The Mustangs had been averaging 4.3 goals a game going into their game against the Knights.

Here is a rundown of the other 10 candidates and their accomplishments.

Zorah Coulibaly, St. Joseph girls soccer

Coulibaly scored twice in the Knights' win against Stockdale.

Avery Manko, Cabrillo girls wrestling

Manko is off to a big start this season. The 2022 qualifier for the CIF State Championships finished third at the Showdown by the Shore Tournament at Oxnard Hueneme last Saturday after winning at the Lompoc and Oxnard Channel Islands tournaments earlier in the year.

Chloe Blankenship, Hancock College women's basketball

Blankenship scored a team-high 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor as the Bulldogs routed Taft 103-37 Saturday in a non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gym Saturday.

Jace Gomez, Pioneer Valley boys basketball

The Panthers dropped two games last week, but Gomez scored 30 points and snared five rebounds against Santa Maria and popped in 33 points and snared eight rebounds against Tulare Mission Oak.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Cassidy scored 23 points and snared 20 rebounds in a 65-55 Santa Ynez loss to Porterville at the Taro Kobara Tournament that Arroyo Grande hosted.

Jackson Ollenburger, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Ollenburger scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists against Porterville.

Phoebe Becerra, Santa Maria girls basketball

Becerra, with 15 points and 12 rebounds, notched a double-double in the Saints' 41-35 win at home against Exeter Union in a non-league game Friday night. Becerra pulled the Saints into a tie and then back into the lead after the Monarchs had rallied to go ahead in the fourth quarter.

Aaliyah Juarez, Santa Maria girls basketball

Juarez buried a 3-point shot to give the Saints a 39-32 lead with just over a minute left Friday night, salting the game away for Santa Maria. She finished with 13 points and, late in the game, helped Becerra shut off what had been effective Monarchs offensive rebounding.

Sydney Madison, Orcutt Academy girls soccer

Madison scored all three goals as the Spartans split two games at the Bakersfield Highland Tournament, losing 2-1 to host Highland then beating Fresno San Joaquin Memorial by the same score.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

The 6-foot-2 freshman is averaging a double-double for the 9-0 Spartans and, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, she notched another one as Orcutt Academy won in a 69-12 rout in a non-league game at Coast Union Thursday night.