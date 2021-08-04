All-Area MVPs 2021: Steven Vasquez, St. Joseph 2020: Jincho Rivera, St. Joseph 2019: Angel Ortiz, St. Joseph 2018: Joey Nevarez, Santa Maria 2017: LeAndrew Knight, Cabrillo 2016: JoJo Walker, St. Joseph 2015: Cameron Walker, Righetti 2014: Chad Brodhead, Cabrillo, Cameron Walker Righetti 2013: Cameron Walker, Righetti 2012: Brent VanderVeen, Arroyo Grande 2011: Van Halloway, Righetti 2010: David Terrones, Cabrillo 2009: Jordan O’Byrne, Lompoc 2008: Randy Hunter, Righetti 2007: Randy Hunter, Righetti 2006: Andrew Schmalbach, St. Joseph 2005: Ryan Adlesh, St. Joseph 2004: Stewart Kussler, St. Joseph 2003: Ben Paine, Aaron Subido, Righetti 2002: Joel Smith, Lompoc 2001: Matt McKinney, Santa Ynez

The St. Joseph boys basketball team had an embarrassment of riches this spring.

Four of the St. Joseph starters were seniors that spent multiple seasons together.

There was Angel Ortiz, the dynamic point guard who could score at will. Ortiz was joined by Jincho Rivera, the talented wing who gave the Knights size, athleticism, scoring and defense.

Then there was Sam Bazunga, an explosive big man that banged down low on defense and deployed an improved offensive game.

But there was one player that just made everything work.

That would be Steven Vasquez, the Knights' senior shooting guard and the one local standout on a team stacked with out-of-area talent.

When asked which player was the most important during their historic season, where the Knights captured the CIF Central Section Open Division title and went 27-3, coach Tom Mott pointed to one guy: Vasquez.

"Great leadership is the key to success no matter the sport and regardless of the level of play," Mott said. "On a very talented team, each of our guys had to sacrifice their own individual statistics for the good of the team. Steven is the ultimate leader and did so many things that didn't show up in the box score."

Vasquez has been selected as the All-Area Most Valuable Player by the Santa Maria Times, chosen as the player who did what it took to help their team excel in the regular season and postseason.

St. Joseph's only losses came against state powers Sacramento Capital Christian, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon and La Verne Damien.

The Knights went 10-0 in the Mountain League, dominating area competition.

Mott's group was selected as the No. 2 seed for the CIF Central Section's Open Division playoffs. They beat No. 3 seed Clovis West 87-83 at home on June 4 in one of the most exhilarating and well-played games the area had seen in years. The team then traveled to Fresno to play top seed San Joaquin Memorial for the Open Division title, the top championship in the entire Central Section. The Knights beat the Panthers 70-64 to capture their first Central Section title.

They where then selected for the CIF SoCal Open Division playoffs, probably the deepest bracket in the nation, and lost to Damien 102-71 in the first round.

St. Joseph finished 13-1 at home and 14-2 on the road. They outscored their opponents 2,475-1,676 on the season.

The Knights had five players average double-figures on the season, Ortiz, Rivera, Bazunga, Vasquez and top junior Dre Roman. Vasquez averaged 12 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals per game. Vasquez and Ortiz tied for the team lead in assists per game.

Vasquez played 118 games in his St. Joseph career, scoring 1,186 points and knocking down 220 3-point shots.

The Knights went 75-19 over the last three seasons with Vasquez in a starting role.

"I mean, it’s an honor, of course," Vasquez said of being named the All-Area MVP. "Coach Mott, coach (Garrett) Wood, coach (Eliot) Davis and I have all been through the most the past four years together and to go out this way was the best possible outcome for all of us.

"Although I wasn’t the stat leader in every category, I feel like I did everything that I could for my team to win. I was hard on my teammates, hard on myself and always pushed everyone to be the greatest that they could be and I feel like that’s what a Most Valuable Player should be: a leader and a winner."

Vasquez's basketball career isn't done yet. He and Mott say Vasquez has been offered a walk-on spot at Fresno State and will try to make the roster for the NCAA Division I program.

"They offered me the spot so I'm taking that and gonna go there," Vasquez said.

The All-Area Coach of the Year, the other top individual awards and the first and second All-Area teams will be published this week. The All-Area teams are compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, whose coverage area includes Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County.

Vasquez is the third straight Knight to win the All-Area honor, following Rivera's win last season and Ortiz taking the award in 2019.