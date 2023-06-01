Get your boots, belt buckles and hats ready. This weekend, Santa Maria is home to all things rodeo.
The 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has officially begun.
The 2023 Elks Rodeo features traditional events like mutton bustin’ and action-packed PRCA events team roping, bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Of course, there's also WPRA events like barrel racing and breakaway roping.
This year’s event will also include specialty acts: The Flying Cowboys, junior breakaway roping, Elks team roping and more.
The annual Elks Queen will be crowned Friday night with the ceremonies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Johnna Clark McGuire, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo media director, says the rodeo is “a big community celebration where everybody comes together — generations."
“People that were raised on the Central Coast come home and they get to enjoy it,” said Clark McGuire. “There’s something for the kids, there’s something for whether it’s the dance party at night for the younger crowd or for those that just love to hang out and love to see old friends, and make new ones.”
Waylon Estes, 6, was joined at the rodeo by mother Taylor and father Raymond, who said Waylon was chosen to sing the national anthem at a rodeo event.
Taylor says Waylon got the opportunity to sing because organizers "felt as though it would be a great inspiration” and that he’s “very proud" and “very excited about it.”
Colt Oder, a professional bullfighter, is joining the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo for the third time.
"Being a professional cowboy is a lot of fun," Oder said. “You get to travel and see a lot of different places and a lot of things and meet a ton of different people. In that, you can meet a ton of different career paths and opportunities so I really encourage it.”
What does a bullfighter do?
“My job is to save the cowboys after they fall off the bulls,” Oder said. “So I’ll take the bull in another direction and sometimes I've got to play with him in the middle of the arena by myself for a minute, it’s a lot of fun.”
Oder is back to the same arena of one of his more memorable nights in bullfighting. In 2021, he was clipped by a bull and flew about 10 feet in the air, into a metal railing, and was flipped again seconds later.
A variety of food vendors and opportunities to shop for new hats, jewelry, sweatshirts were set up Thursday.
Central Coast Party Factory has set up a variety of attractions for kids, including various bounce houses, games and an inflatable bull riding ring.
“We really encourage everybody to come early, check it out and you want to come early to make sure you get a seat in the grandstands,” said McGuire. “Especially with the grandstand being sold out. People still come and enjoy the Midway, we have huge screens and it's still a huge party so don’t feel discouraged. But if you have your ticket, and you want a grandstand seat, you have to come early."
The rodeo continues with performances Friday and Saturday evening and a final afternoon performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Photos: Santa Maria Elks Rodeo celebrates opening night
