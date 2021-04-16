Jayce Gamble voted Player of the Week

St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during the game against Arroyo Grande on March 26. Gamble was voted the Player of the Week on Friday, April 16.
Joseph Bailey
2021 Players of the Week
Week 1: Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB, So.
Week 2: Logan Ast, Santa Ynez RB, Sr.
Week 3: Logan Ast, Santa Ynez RB, Sr. Week 4: Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph LB, Sr.
Two defensive standouts went head-to-head in the Player of the Week voting before their teams play Friday night.
St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble squared off with Righetti defensive lineman Matt Simms, with Gamble narrowly securing a victory.
Righetti is set to host St. Joseph Friday night in the annual Battle for the Shield game, though Gamble and Simms likely won't be on the field at the same time.
Gamble earned 1,016 votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday. That was 165 more votes than Simms' final tally of 851.
Gamble edged Simms by just 17 votes (605-588) on
santamariatimes.com, but was able to gap Simms as Gamble's voters utilized the polls on lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
Gamble had a 207-135 edge on
lompocrecord.com and a 204-128 advantage on syvnews.com.
Gamble's win snaps a two-week streak of Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast taking the award.
040921 Templeton SJHS 02
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season. Langley, who's signed with UC Davis, has eight touchdowns this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 04
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Royal (10) during last week's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 01
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during last week's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season. They'll travel to Righetti Friday night for the annual Battle for the Shield.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
Templeton Tyler Kaschewski and St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble meet at the coin toss before Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso carries the ball after catching a pass during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Frank Farao during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso and Max Stineman during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jon Lee after he made a field goal during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Avery Nelson is introduced as an Elks Rodeo Queen candidate during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph defenders swarm the ball-carrier during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 03
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams helps up Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski during Friday's game, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's coach Pepe Villaseñor talks to his team during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. The Knights have allowed just 20 points in four games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
St. Joseph's defense swarms to wrap up Joshua Berna during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 01
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a big hit on a blitz during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. Williams, a senior who's signed with UTEP, has the Knights out to a 4-0 start heading into Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
Templeton's Joshua Berna runs during Friday's game against St. Joseph, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 34.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Takai Azziz makes a catch during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 36.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 39.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 40.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 41.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 42.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 43.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 44.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 45.JPG
041421 Righetti FB 01.JPG
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas throws during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 02.JPG
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa carries the ball during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Righetti High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 03.JPG
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas talks with coach Tony Payne during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 04.JPG
Righetti offensive lineman run through the offensive playbook during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 05.JPG
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa carries the ball during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 06.JPG
Righetti's offense prepares for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 07.JPG
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas throws during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 08.JPG
Righetti offensive players discuss the offense during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 09.JPG
Righetti receiver Elias Martinez during practice Wednesday as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 10.JPG
Righetti's offense prepares for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 11.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 12.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez during practice ahead of Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 13.JPG
Righetti practices to prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 14.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 15.JPG
Righetti coach Tony Payne leads the Warriors through a practice ahead of Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 16.JPG
Righetti's Tyler Spencer during practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 17.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 18.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 19.JPG
Righetti hosts St. Joseph in a game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 20.JPG
Righetti's hosts St. Joseph in a game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 21.JPG
Righetti's Tyler Spencer at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 22.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 23.JPG
Righetti's offensive lineman at practice as the Warriors prepare for Friday's game against St. Joseph. Righetti hosts that game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041421 Righetti FB 24.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa at Wednesday's practice.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 03.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas scrambles during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 01.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown with teammate Kidasi Nepa (1) during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 03
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 04.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 05.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas looks to throw on the move during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 06.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 07.JPG
Righetti defenders Matt Simms and Luke Guerrero combine to make a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 08.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas during the national anthem before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 09.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller tries to rip the ball away from San Luis Obispo's Blayke Perry during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 10.JPG
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 02
Righetti's Tony Payne directs orders to his team during last week's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. Payne's Warriors are set to host St. Joseph Friday night in a 6 p.m. game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 12.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino carries the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. Ruffino scored the Warriors' first touchdowns in their win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 13.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino celebrates a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 14.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 15.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller stiff-arms a San Luis Obispo player during a 36-yard run Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 16.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 17.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders celebrate during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 18.JPG
Righetti coach Tony Payne during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 19.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez after making a tackle during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 20.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez goes up to make an interception during Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. The play was negated by a penalty on the Righetti defense.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 21.JPG
San Luis Obispo's Link Danninger throws Friday during the game against Righetti at Pioneer Valley High School.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 22.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa leads the team through a prayer ahead of Friday's game against San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 23.JPG
Righetti captain Matt Simms ahead of Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 24.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Righetti SLO 25.JPG
Righetti's Tyler Spencer during the national anthem that was played before Friday's 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
