John Dato: Still undefeated and still hungry for more in 2021

Player Profile: John Dato 5-foot-6, 127-pound featherweight Native of Bangar La Union, Philippines

16-0 career record, 11 KOs

2-0 in 2020 after going 6-0 in 2019

Former Pioneer Valley football player, wrestler

John Leo Dato, the Santa Maria boxer, is ready to enter 2021 undefeated and leave 2020 in the rearview mirror.

It looks like he'll get there.

Dato moved his career record to 16-0 with his second win of the year in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there haven't been many opportunities to fight in the United States for up-and-coming boxers. So both of Dato's fights have taken place in Rosarito. He's acquitted himself nicely both times, scoring knockout victories.

In his most recent fight, Dato took on 24-year-old Jorge Alberto Romero Ayala, who came into the fight with a 9-4 record. What's more, Romero held a six-inch height advantage. Dato is 5-foot-6 and Romero is 6-foot.

+4 John Leo Dato cruises to victory in Mexico to stay unbeaten After waiting all of 2020 to get back in the ring for an actual professional bout Dato, cruised to victory in a lightweight match held in Rosarito, Mexico.

Dato scored a fifth-round KO, ending a competitive fight with a body shot.

"I got ready for this one like every other fight," Dato said. "I felt really good, my body was ready. Both of us were ready and came into it ready to brawl. This guy was 6-feet tall, I’m like 5-6. He had a lot of length and, in the second round, he got me a lot with his jab. He's taller than me and was using his length. He was smart. But I was smarter and learned to get aggressive."