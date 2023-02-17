Lompoc native Julian Araujo is heading to Barcelona after all.

The right-back who's spent his entire professional career with the LA Galaxy in the MLS, signed a permanent deal with the Spanish super club this week and was transferred Friday from the Galaxy to the La Liga's power.

Araujo made 100 appearances for the Galaxy after signing with them as a teenager. He made back-to-back MLS All-Star Games in 2021 and 2022.

The Galaxy and Barcelona reportedly reached a deal on the deadline of the January transfer window, but the deal was voided after it was completed 18 seconds past the deadline.

That reverted Araujo's rights back to the Galaxy. The clubs, though, powered through their previous failures to consummate a deal.

“I am very happy, it is a dream to be in a great club like Barca and I will give everything,” he said to media and Barcelona staff in Spain on Friday.

The Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club. Araujo signed a deal through 2026 with Barcelona. Since this deal was not completed in the transfer window, Araujo is not eligible to play for Barcelona. He will be training with the Barca B club and will not appear with the La Liga squad.

Araujo, now 21, spent two years at Lompoc High School before attending Barcelona's youth academy in Arizona. He then signed a pro deal with the Galaxy, debuting for their second-division team. He was quickly called up to the MLS squad and has flourished with them. He had one goal and a career-best nine assists from his-right-back position this past season.

He made 89 starts in 100 regular-season appearances with the Galaxy. Araujo played in 39 games last season with 35 starts.

Araujo was initially a part of the U.S. men's national team, but has since switched allegiances to join Mexico, making two starts for the country's senior team.

“Julián joining FC Barcelona is a great story of a young kid from Southern California coming into the LA Galaxy Academy, through LA Galaxy II and excelling with the first team,” Galaxy coach and sporting director Greg Vanney told the AP. “As we continue to evolve as a club, we’re leaning heavily into the LA Galaxy Academy development side. We are going to help develop players who can play at the biggest clubs in the world, but can also help the LA Galaxy win championships."