There's been another twist in the story that is the Hancock College women's basketball coaching situation.
After being named the interim coach in June, Kari Duperron stepped down from her duties at Hancock citing personal reasons, the school announced Monday.
Duperron was named the interim coach earlier this year after longtime coach Cary Nerelli retired in May.
Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Duperron spent over a decade on the sidelines for the women's basketball team at Cal Poly as the associate head coach. During her tenure with the Mustangs, the squad went 99-87 in conference play, reached an NCAA Tournament along with two WNITs, won a Big West Tournament championship plus a regular-season conference title, and advanced to at least the league semifinals three times from 2018 to 2021.
But Duperron will not coach the Bulldogs in a single game, it appears.
Andre Scott, who has served the program in an operations role throughout the summer, has been named the new interim coach, according to the school's sports information director.
"I'm looking forward to helping the Bulldogs bridge the gap through this transitional time," Andre Scott said, according to the school. "As a former junior college athlete, I'm very passionate about helping these women succeed both on and off the court at this level. I'm looking forward to building on the program's culture and continuing to develop these athletes this season."
Scott was previously at the helm of the women's program at Missouri Valley College, a four-year NAIA school, for three seasons before relocating to Santa Maria. His program produced eight All-Conference selections, along with one NAIA All-American. Scott also spent two seasons as a student-athlete at Missouri Valley, playing for the men's basketball program from 2013-2015. He won a Heart Postseason Championship with the program in 2015 while helping the team to a second round appearance at the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament.
Nerelli went 118-108 in nine seasons at Hancock. Last season, the Bulldogs had an overall record of 18-12 with an 8-4 mark against Western State Conference foes. Hancock advanced to the second round of the SoCal Regionals after collecting the program's second consecutive postseason victory by topping Victor Valley in the opening round.
Prior to the pandemic, Nerelli's squad finished the 2019-20 season with a 14-16 overall record, which included a 3-5 mark in Western State Conference action, and qualified for the SoCal Regional playoffs. The No. 19-seeded Bulldogs upset South Coast Conference Champion and No. 14-seed, Long Beach City College (20-9, 10-0), in the first round while giving AHC its first postseason victory since 1993.
Nerelli's 118 career wins at AHC ranks him as the second winningest coach in program history behind long-time head coach Sheri Bates' total of 170. During his tenure, Nerelli has coached one CCCAA All-State athlete, 20-plus All-Conference selections and helped more than 35 athletes move on to the next level.
Prior to his time at MVC, Scott spent two seasons as a member of the men's basketball team at Wentworth Military Academy & College where he was tabbed an NJCAA All-American.
Application information related to the women's basketball coaching position for the 2023-24 season will be made available at a later date, the school said.