FRESNO — At this rate, Karlos Balderas will need to fight once a month just to knock off the ring rust.

Balderas, the 2016 U.S. Olympian and native of Santa Maria, scored yet another swift knockout Friday night, putting on a brief, but exciting show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, finishing Aelio Mesquita, of Brazil, in the second round.

Balderas has now won all three of his fights since he transformed his career following a stunning 2019 knockout defeat. He switched promoters, trainers and location.

The Santa Maria High grad now works under famed trainer and former pro fighter Buddy McGirt. Balderas is promoted by Top Rank, run by International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Bob Arum.

Balderas has knocked out all three of his opponents since moving over to McGirt and Top Rank. Two knockouts came in the second round and the other in the fourth.

Balderas' introduction brought the Fresno crowd to life Friday night as the biggest bout of the evening up that point. The Santa Maria kid didn't disappoint.

Against the 30-year-old Mesquita, Balderas (12-1, 11 KOs) was dominant from the start, delivering a stiff right hand to Mesquita's head, a shot that put Mesquita on a knee for a clean knockdown on the first punch Balderas threw.

In the second and final round, Mesquita and Balderas both seemed to feel a knockout was imminent. The 25-year-old Balderas trapped a shaky Mesquita in the corner and landed a strong right hand that sent Mesquita straight to his backside, forcing referee Edward Collantes to stop the fight immediately. Balderas celebrated for a quick moment before consoling Mesquita, who was slumped in the corner.

"I didn't think I had that many people here in Fresno, but it was great to see that support," Balderas said. "I'm thankful for that, it's close to home. This is the first time I've fought here in Fresno since I was an amateur, when I was a kid."

The fight was scheduled for six rounds, though Mesquita replaced Balderas' original opponent and the original bout was scheduled for eight rounds. Balderas only has 40 rounds of professional experience in his 13 career fights. He's only gone seven rounds once in his career.

"It's good to start off the year with a good, easy win, no disrespect to my opponent," Balderas said. "I'm looking at some bigger fights this year, 2022 is going to be a big year for me."

Friday night's bout was broadcast on ESPN+ and was on the undercard of the Jose Pedraza-Jose Ramirez main event.