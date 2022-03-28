The stars were out Saturday night at Nipomo High School.

Local high school seniors had one final chance to shine when the Nighttime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley brought back its annual All-Star game – the 30th annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular.

“This should be our 32nd annual Spectacular but we lost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said longtime Spectacular organizer Gary Prober. “This is a labor of love. All of our people are volunteers and any money we raise goes back to the community.”

The Spectacular is a doubleheader; girls’ and boys’ games with the North squads made up of seniors from San Luis Obispo County Schools and the South teams with seniors from northern Santa Barbara County high schools.

The players thrilled the crowd with non-stop action in two close games – the North swept both with the girls winning 68-62 and the boys staging a fourth-quarter comeback for a 99-98 triumph.

Girls

North 68, South 62

The North team was led by Nipomo High’s Kacie Slover who scored 28 points and was named the Most Valuable Player.

“It was definitely nice to play the game on my home court. It was a good environment with the crowd cheering all night,” said Slover who is still undecided on which college to attend next year. “It’s awesome to win the MVP. A lot of my best friends were out on the court tonight. I think we had some great chemistry.”

Paso Robles High’s Jacey Loewen added 14 points, Templeton’s Ashlyn Janzen had nine points and San Luis Obispo’s Jaspawan Kaur had eight points.

St. Joseph’s Andrea Stajic led the South, matching Slover’s 28 points. Orcutt Academy’s duo of Chyanna Medina-Tell and Giselle Calderon added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“This was so much fun. I love to play against Kacie and all the girls on the North team,” said Stajic who plans to play at Cal Poly next year. “It was great to play with and against my friends. I’m glad I finally got my shots to fall. It was an awesome experience.”

The North opened and slim 20-16 lead after the first 10-minute quarter and stretched it to 39-22 at the half.

But behind the South’s big three, they battled back to cut the lead to 52-42 after three quarters. Despite outscoring the North 20-16 in the fourth quarter, they were never able to close the gap below five points.

At halftime, Stajic, who sank six 3-point baskets during the game, won the girls’ 3-point shooting contest in a sudden death shootout over South teammate Gaby Cordova (Cabrillo High).

The North squad was coached by Morro Bay’s Alex Engel.

South was coached by Santa Maria’s Erik Ramos and Valley Christian Academy’s Randy Stanford.

Boys

North 99, South 98

The boys game went down to the wire.

The South took a one-point lead, 22-21, after one quarter and expanded it to 13, 56-43, at the half.

But the North kept the pressure on, trimming the South’s lead to seven, 80-73, after three quarters before catching up to the South in the fourth.

The North tied the game at 84-all with 7:15 left in the game when Nipomo’s Louis DiModica scored two straight baskets.

The South went up 98-94 on a David Vidor (St. Joseph) jumper with 1:21 left in the game.

A Luke Olmstead (Coastal Christian) three cut the lead to 98-97 with 55-seconds left in the game.

But then, the South made one of its few mistakes.

Coming out of a timeout, the South squad was called for a technical foul for having six men on the court on the throw in.

Olmstead made both free throws, giving the North a one-point lead and the ball.

The South had a shot for the win but South coach Mike Alexander called a timeout just as Vidor was launching a 3-point attempt. The ball went in but the timeout had already been called.

The North was able to tie-up the ball on the ensuing inbounds and had the possession arrow going their way.

South quickly fouled with 0.6 seconds left.

North’s Stevie Waiters missed the one-and-one attempt, South grabbed the rebound and launched a full court shot that missed the mark.

North was led by DiModica with 21 points, game MVP Dylan Schmidt (Arroyo Grande) with 20 points, Olmstead with 19 points, Arroyo Grande’s Brody Naber with 16 points and Atascadero’s Logan Reyes with 10 points.

“Dylan was just a beast out there on offense and defense,” said Coastal Christian’s Paul Dabdoub, who was the team’s coach. “He really earned the MVP.”

“This was so exciting,” said the Cal Poly bound Schmidt. “At the end of the game, we let all our emotions out. After ending the regular season with a loss, it was great to go out with a win in our final game. I’ve played against all these amazing people, tonight it was awesome to play on the same team.”

Vidor, an exchange student from Hungary who is deciding between two Virginian universities – Radford or James Madison, led the South and all players with 30 points.

“I was missing my shots early but then I got hot and I couldn’t miss,” said Vidor, who hit his final six 3-point attempts. “They were playing way more physical than we were. We were playing it like an All-Star game but they were playing like it was the CIF playoffs.”

Righetti’s Jonathan Triqueros had 17 points, followed by St. Joseph’s Elijah Allen (14), Pioneer Valley's Jomar Soriano (12) and Cabrillo’s Bradley McCune (11).

Before the game, Pioneer Valley’s Marcus Minera topped Elijah Allen in the 3-point shooting competition.

At halftime, Vidor bested Olmstead and DiModica in the slam dunk contest.

“Most of the money we raise will help fund scholarships for kids who live at the homeless shelter. It will give them money they need to play sports – money for registration, uniforms, sneakers. And some money will go to one student to help with college and one student to go to a trade school,” said Prober. “And I’d like to give a big ‘Thank You’ to the students at New Tech High. They deigned all out T-shirts, game programs and even put the game on YouTube. If you missed it, you can still catch the game on YouTube.”