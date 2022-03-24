The Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular is back.

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Coast's longest-running basketball All-Star game returns Saturday night with two games and a couple of thrilling exhibition contests on deck at Nipomo High School.

Saturday's event will celebrate the 30th year of the All-Star games that pit the top seniors from Northern Santa Barbara County against those from all of San Luis Obispo County. The event has been organized by Gary Prober every year it's been held.

The girls game is at 5 p.m. and the boys tip off around 7 p.m. Also featured are 3-point shooting contests and a slam dunk contest.

The event started in 1991 featuring only a boys game with the Los Padres League facing the Northern League. In 1995, a girls game was added and the teams were changed to a North vs. South format.

On the boys side, the South has a 14-10 advantage over the past 24 games. The North girls hold a 14-10 advantage over the South since 1995.

Cabrillo's Bobby Robinson still holds the boys game record for points in a half (27) and points in game (36), set in the first edition back in 1991.

Santa Ynez great Kristi Rohr, who went on to star at UC Santa Barbara, has the girls record. She scored 23 points in a half of the girls game in 1996 and finished with 40 in the game, which are still both records. Righetti's Jennifer Perry holds the game rebounding record with 19 set in 2004.

Righetti's Caleb Thomas was named the boys MVP the last time the games were played in 2019 as San Luis Obispo's Lily Svetich was named the girls MVP then. Cabrillo's Erin Jenkins is the most recent South girl to win MVP honors, that distinction coming in 2018. Mission Prep's Kyle Colvin was named the boys MVP in 2018 and Colvin now plays for Cal Poly. St. Joseph's JoJo Walker was the MVP in 2017 before going on to play at the University of Portland.

The girls game will start at 5 and the 3-point shooting contest will be held at halftime of that game. The boys game starts at around 7 and the boys 3-point contest will be held between the girls and boys games and the slam dunk contest will be held at halftime of the boys game.

All senior players from public or private high schools from Santa Ynez to Paso Robles are eligible for all-star selection.

General admission is $8 at the door and $4 for students and children.

Girls rosters

The South girls have a stacked roster led by St. Joseph's Andrea Stajic, a 6-foot forward who's committed to Cal Poly. The South also has Righetti standout Madisyn Cutliff, one of the top post players in the area.

Orcutt Academy will be represented by star guards Giselle Calderon and Chyana Medina-Tell, joined by Santa Maria forward Madison Garrity and guards Luz Olea and Yvette Lopez.

Santa Ynez point guard Nayeli Torres will play in the game, as well as Lompoc's Mallory Branum, one of the top two-way players in the Channel League.

Valley Christian Academy will have its two top players in the game: guard Lindsay Mikkelson and forward Jenna Mason. Cabrillo will have 5-8 forward Gaby Cordova.

The South will be coached by Erik Ramos of Santa Maria, Randy Stanford of VCA and Tom Robb, from Orcutt Academy.

The North team will be coached by Morro Bay's Alex Engel and he has plenty to work with, including three Nipomo High standouts, led by guard Kacie Slover. Nipomo will also be represented by guard Leah Miller and 5-8 forward Allyson Cramer.

Morro Bay's 5-foot-10 forward Sophie Graves is on the North roster, joined by teammates Kristielyn Biado and Jade McRae.

San Luis Obispo's Terra Guidetti and Jaspawan Kaur are on the North roster, joined by Templeton's Ashlyn Janzen and Paso Robles' Jacey Loewen, a 6-foot-1 forward.

Boys rosters

The South boys will be coached by Mike Alexander of Swoosh Basketball.

The team is slated to feature guards Elijah Allen from St. Joseph, Alex Milner from Santa Maria, Jonathan Trigueros and Angel Durazo from Righetti and Cabrillo's Zach Radabaugh and Bradley McCune.

St. Joseph will also have guard Dre Roman and forward David Vidor. Vidor adds height at 6-foot-8. McCune is 6-5 and Durazo is listed at 6-4.

The North boys will be coached by Paul Dabdoub from Coastal Christian. The North will have Luke Olmstead, a sharp-shooter from Coastal Christian, and Arroyo Grande guards Brody Naber and Lucas Juarez, with Arroyo Grande forwards Dylan Schmidt and Kedrick Lee also on the roster.

Atascadero will be represented by Logan Juarez, a 5-9 guard, and Riley Coalwell, a 6-4 forward.

Nipomo standout Louis DiModica will add some skill and size. He's a 6-4 guard/forward. Morro Bay's Evan Black will play as a 6-1 guard.