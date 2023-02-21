The 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular is set for March 18 at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley is sponsoring the event.

The game features San Luis Obispo County All-Stars against their northern Santa Barbara County counterparts. This year, the girls game is set for 5 p.m., and the boys game is scheduled to start at approximately 7 p.m.

There will be girls and boys 3-point shooting contests and a boys slam dunk contest.

Admission prices at the door are $8 for general admission, and $4 for students and children. There will be a snack bar, operated by the Hancock athletics program.

All proceeds from the event will be designated toward youth sports, including the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley's special fund that covers for children who are residents of the Good Samaritan Shelter to participate in sports programs, and scholarships for high school seniors and Hancock College transfer students.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley is partnering with New Tech High School in Nipomo for the second consecutive year concerning the event. New Tech students will livestream the games and post them on You Tube, according to a Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley press release.

For more information, contact Gary Prober at 805-264-1523 or gprober@yahoo.com.