LAS VEGAS — A late caution changed everything, leading to Alex Bowman’s surprise victory at NASCAR’s 25th annual Pennzoil 400 Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

What had been a 36-lap, three-way battle between Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr and Ross Chastain – looking like one would go home the winner – ended with a race off pit road being key to Bowman’s victory.

The day’s 12th caution flag flew four laps from the end of what was scheduled to be a 267-lap, 400.5-mile race over the speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

That sent the leaders to the pits for a final fresh set of tires.

Busch, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Truex and TrackHouse Racing’s Chastain were 1-2-3 heading into the pits.

Bowman was fourth and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson was running seventh.

The Hendrick crew chiefs made the daring decision to just change two tires while the others changed all four.

That got Larson and Bowman out of the pits first with Larson now the leader and Bowman second heading into the two-lap green/white race to the checkered flag.

“Yeah, I mean, I think the 18 (Busch) and the 19 (Truex) were better than us at the end,” said Bowman. “Like if the caution doesn’t come out, I think I was going to get the 1 (Chastain) so (I was) probably going to finish third.”

On that final restart, Larson took the lead but Bowman was able to race past him on the 274th and final lap and hold on for the win by 0.178-seconds.

“Well, to restart on the front row second to arguably the greatest race car driver of our generation. Tall task there. I was a bit worried we were going to be way too tight. I felt like when Kyle took the top, I was way more confident. The bottom was where I wanted to be. It was where my car worked the best. I thought that gave me my best shot. I’m glad it worked out.”

Chastain finished third followed by Busch. William Byron, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Truex, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

“This is a dream come true. This is what all the work is for. This is why we train, done our whole lives and careers, once we realize we can race at this level is to have race cars like that,” said Chastain. “I couldn’t be more proud of TrackHouse.”

“(I was) Trying to just do what I could to hold the lead there with Truex,” said Busch. “Felt like I inched away finally, we were coming to the white. I don’t know what it was. But anyways, wasn’t meant to be, not our day, see you next week.”

It was smooth sailing early on as pole-sitter Bell was cruising along in first place for the first 30 laps when everyone came to the pits for a Competition Caution.

Bell lost the lead with a slow pit stop, falling back to fourth and was never a threat the rest of the way.

Four more caution flags flew before the end of Stage 1 which Bowman went on to win.

Chastain moved into the lead on the 158th lap and went on to capture Stage 2.

He went on to lead 85 laps – in his entire Cup career he’d only led a total of 75 laps before Sunday.

And then, it became a battle between Chastain and Busch early on Stage 3.

Busch worked his way into the top 10 on the 65th lap, a remarkable run that took him from the back of the field (37th place) at the race’s start because of a crash during practice that forced him into a backup car and kept him from any qualifying runs.

Busch grabbed the lead on the 225th lap with Chastain on his bumper for the next 10 laps.

Meanwhile, Truex was climbing into contention, passing Chastain on Lap 235, and then it was a battle between the Gibbs Racing teammates – until …

Four laps from the finish, Erik Jones got loose, slammed into the wall and clipped Bubba Wallace as Jones bounced off the wall.

That brought out the day’s final caution, setting up the dramatic and surprising Bowman victory.

The NASCAR Cup Series next stop is Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 next Sunday afternoon. Truex is the defending race winner.