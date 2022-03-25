One of the most prominent figures in Central Coast Little League baseball will be leaving the area soon.

Bob Draper is set to leave for Rock Springs, Wyoming, soon after he retires from Vandenberg Air Force Base April 1. The lifelong Santa Maria Valley resident has been the District 65 Little League Umpire in Chief since 2007.

He has been an umpire in Santa Maria Valley Little League baseball since 1994. Before that, he was a long-time Little League coach. Draper also coached at the Babe Ruth level.

“For myself, umpiring was just as satisfying as coaching,” Draper said.

“Interestingly enough, you would not believe the amount of coaching I did as an umpire. I guess you could say whenever I saw an opportunity to help a player, I took it.”

Draper said the players fueled his passion for being an umpire.

“The kids were great to talk to,” Draper said. “I believe they made it that much more enjoyable to work as many games as I did.”

Draper was in the Navy for four years. After that, he went into coaching Little League ball in 1976, first coaching with his brother-in-law Omar Solis.

During his coaching stint, Bob Draper, at various times, coached his younger son, Joel, a grandson, Joseph, and Bob’s youngest grandson, Seth.

“In 1994 my first wife of 38 years of marriage said, ‘No more coaching,’” Bob said.

“I told her, ‘I have to do something baseball related,’” and thus, a distinguished umpiring career was born.

“That first year, I definitely took some licks,” said Draper. “I guess you could say I learned from my mistakes.”

From that first year, Draper’s involvement on the administrative side of Little League, including umpiring, kept deepening.

“Bob has taken on mentoring young umpires and building an umpire base to work district, sectional and state-level games for Little League,” said Butch Carter, a prominent youth coach in the area.

“California District 65 baseball is very appreciative of the support he has given to kids in our area.”

Alex Farrell coordinates the annual Elks Valley Little League Championships series, which culminates with the Santa Maria City Major and Minor division champions playing their Orcutt counterparts for Santa Maria Valley championships.

He lamented that when Draper leaves, he will be losing a point man of sports.

“Bob has the Little League connections. I’m going to have to find someone new for that,” said Farrell. “I’ll be scrambling.

“He and Jay Dugger, who was president of the Santa Maria Westside Little League then, helped me get the Elks Valley Championships series going in 1995,” Farrell said.

Laura Hernandez knows Draper well. Hernandez has been with the Santa Maria Westside Little League for decades and often works scorebooks during Little League tournaments.

“He’s contributed so much to the leagues and the kids over the years and will be sorely missed,” Hernandez said.

Eddie Navarro, a longtime youth sports figure in Santa Maria, is another longtime friend of Draper’s.

“What I admired most about Bob’s coaching was his disciplined style, his stress of fundamentals,” said Navarro. “I also admired how he would make players feel their worth, no matter their skill level.

“He expressed patience, knowledge and respect when dealing with umpires. That’s probably how he came to be such a respected umpire on his own.”

Draper said, “Without a doubt, the thing I’ll miss most about Santa Maria is seeing the grandkids regularly. I’ll also miss saying hello to somebody regularly while being out and about in Santa Maria.

“I’ll definitely be making several visits to Santa Maria. (Traveling) is something you get to do in retirement.”

He said he will also miss the mild Central Coast climate. “As you know, it gets quite cold in Wyoming,” said Draper. “I’m really going to have to make an adjustment to that.”

Draper said getting to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is “on my bucket list. I haven’t gone yet, but I have seen several Western Regionals in San Bernardino. Several of those teams I saw won the Little League World Series.”

Draper’s umpiring career isn’t necessarily over.

“I took in a Little League game (in Rock Springs) in May, and I found they could use some help in the art of umpiring,” he said. “They’re very laid back there.

“So who knows? Maybe my umpiring days are not over. Who says 70 is too old to umpire?”