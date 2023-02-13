The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) announced at 5 p.m. last Friday that it had ended its working relationship with the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA).

The two organizations did not resolve a pay dispute involving game fees for the LPBUA umpires. The LPBUA rejected the CCAA's latest proposal near the 5 p.m. deadline Friday to accept or reject the offer, and the CCAA subsequently cut ties with the LPBUA.

"The CCAA has informed the LPBUA they will no longer be communicating with them in hopes to come to an understanding for the 2023 baseball season," a paragraph at the end of a timeline of communications between the organizations sent to the Times by CCAA spokesman Sam DeRose, the athletics director at Atascadero High School, read.

The communications timeline dates back to September. The last date on the timeline is Feb. 10, the day the LPBUA rejected the CCAA's last proposal and the day the CCAA subsequently cut ties with the LPBUA.

"We will be moving forward with our backup plan for the 2023 season," a paragraph immediately after the end of the timeline read. "At the conclusion of this season the CCAA will begin discussions with other neighboring units to see if they wish to become the provider of umpires for CCAA baseball contests. The CCAA does not see a potential to come to a cordial agreement with the LPBUA leadership moving forward."

The LPBUA has stated that it believes a fair rate for its umpires is $105 per varsity game. The CIF Southern Section rate, which the CCAA is using after gaining permission from the Central Section office to use the higher Southern Section rate shortly following the move of most area schools from the Southern Section to the Central Section, is $92, based upon a required three hours for a crew of two to four umpires.

The LPBUA, which wants its umpires to be paid closer to what football officials make, has repeatedly insisted the CCAA has the authority to negotiate for a higher rate than the Southern Section, which reportedly pays the highest rate for officials among any CIF section in the state, authorizes. The CCAA has repeatedly insisted that it does not have that authority.

Officiating units for the other nine CCAA sports have accepted the Southern Section rates, which the CCAA pays.

The CCAA's final offer to the LPBAU consisted of paying all assigning fees through the CCAA, invoiced by the LPBUA Assigner, so umpires would not incur that cost out of pocket. A summary of what the CCAA had already offered included a 26-50 mileage tier to the Southern Section mileage tiers at $10.

"This takes the majority of assignments from $92 to $102 right away," the summary stated. "This is a tier not offered in the Southern Section."

Part of the timeline the CCAA sent reads, "On 2/8/23 (Feb. 8), the CCAA sent the LPBUA a final offer which provided a method to get another $4 to each official (by having the CCAA pay for assigning fees rather than it be paid by officials out of their game fee) for each game on top of the $7 raise they were offered for the 2023 season (from $85 per game to $92). In addition to the extra mileage tiers the CCAA has offered all other LPOA officiating units."

In a six-paragraph response effectively rejecting the final CCAA offer, the LPBUA stated, "...we will accept a $9 safety equipment per diem and the $4 assignor payment added to the SS baseball game fees for the next three years."

DeRose stated that the CCAA had "wiggle room," when it came to the mileage tier and assigner fees for umpires but for nothing else that would not positively benefit all officiating units under the CCAA.

A three-paragraph CCAA statement under the heading "Moving Forward" that DeRose sent to the Times read, "The CCAA is working with neighboring baseball umpires units from Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Cruz, and San Joaquin County to provide coverage for our local baseball games. The CCAA welcomes any LBPUA umpires to enter their name into the growing pool of out of town umpires to provide umpiring services for the 2023 baseball season for our local high school athletes.

"The season's game days will look significantly different with most contests happening on Saturdays. The CCAA AD's will continue to work on rescheduling contests to allow for all of our scheduled games to be played.

"The CCAA encourages our LPBUA umpires who will be without work to contact the CCAA board to find out how to provide services to the CCAA schools."

As for his own organization's path forward, LPBUA secretary-treasurer Brian Ashbrook texted that the organization is offering individual CCAA schools a contract with the organization's certified umpires through the LPBUA.

DeRose sent a copy of a LPBUA board letter dated Feb. 12 that the LPBUA sent. The letter leads with an offer to CCAA administrators for their respective schools to have a direct contract with the LPBUA.

"We wanted to offer your school a direct contract with the LPBUA for baseball umpiring services," a sentence near the top of the letter reads.

"It is highly doubtful the CCAA's efforts to recruit our umpires will be successful and the alternative for the schools are canceled games, higher costs or both."

DeRose said Monday that there were six CCAA games scheduled for the Central Coast and, "I filled them all," as far as staffing the games with umpires. DeRose said that St. Joseph and Kingsburg switched their respective schedules from St. Joseph hosting the Friday game between the two teams to Kingsburg hosting.

The week before the LPBUA rejected the CCAA's final proposal, and the CCAA subsequently ended its working communication with the LPBUA, DeRose and Ashbrook both said there was no guarantee the CCAA would find enough umpires to work all CCAA scheduled games if the CCAA went outside the LPBUA to find umpires.

Monday however, DeRose said that all scheduled CCAA baseball games, for this week at least, will take place.