The unbeaten 2022 run for the Hancock College women's soccer team is over.

Santa Barbara City College made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-1 Western State Conference win over the Bulldogs at Santa Barbara Tuesday night. The Vaqueros moved to 6-1-4, 4-0. The Bulldogs are 8-1-3, 3-1.

Sofia Orozco and Dakota Thyssen tallied for the Vaqueros in the first half, and that was enough for the home team. Estrella Guzman, with an assist from state points leader Cynthia Ramirez, scored for the Bulldogs in the second half, but Santa Barbara staved off Hancock the rest of the way to earn the win.

Both teams took just six shots, but two of the three shots the Vaqueros had on goal went in. Hancock had four shots on goal, but SBCC goalkeeper Analea Pule made three saves.

Maya Mendek had the lone Hancock save.

The Bulldogs came in at No. 12 in the inaugural CCCSIA poll. Santa Barbara came in tied for 20th. WSC rival Los Angeles Pierce came in at No. 8. The Bulldogs beat the Brahmas 2-0 at Hancock Sept. 27.

Hancock will host Moorpark College at 4 p.m. Friday in another WSC game.

Girls volleyball

Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 0

The Titans moved to 10-0 in the Ocean League with a sweep of Morro Bay. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

Honnalee Kennedy smacked 17 kills for the Titans in the win. Karina Logue racked up 10.

Destinee Vongvone served three aces, made 11 digs and doled out 34 assists for the Titans. Austria Holland made 10 digs for Nipomo.

Righetti 3, Atascadero 1

Ava Bradley amassed 10 kills and four aces as the Warriors scored an Ocean League win against the Greyhounds. Set scores were 24-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19.

Kloe Kline served seven aces for the Warriors.

Pioneer Valley 3, Santa Maria 0

Consuelo Sanchez smacked nine kills, and the Panthers swept the Saints in an Ocean League match Monday night. Set scores were 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.

Kahlia Melton had six kills for the Panthers, and Marissa Morales made 10 digs. Valeria Nunez chipped in with 16 assists.

St. Joseph 3, Cabrillo 0

The Knights swept the Conquistadores in a Mountain League match. Lilly Klinedinsky made 11 digs for Cabrillo. No St. Joseph stats were available.

Lompoc 3, Orcutt Academy 0

The Braves swept the Spartans in an Ocean League match. No other details were available.

Girls tennis

Lompoc 9, Mission Prep 0

The Braves swept the short-handed Royals at Mission Prep in an Ocean League match Tuesday to move to 11-0, 11-0. All of the Braves' matches have been league ones.

Lompoc singles players Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets. Tandems Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios, and Esme Ortiz and Deana Ramirez helped power the Braves to a doubles sweep.

Santa Ynez 5, Arroyo Grande 4

Morea Naretto came from behind in her No. 3 singles match to push the Pirates (14-2, 6-2a past the Eagles in a Mountain League match at Santa Ynez.

Naretto came from 2-3 down to win the second set 6-4 after dropping the first 7-5. She won the best of 10 tiebreak 10-4 to give the Pirates the winning singles point.

Allie Linane bounced back from losing 6-1 in the second set to take the third set tiebreak 10-4 for a 7-6 (8), 1-6 (10-4) win for the Pirates at No. 4 singles.

Santa Ynez won four of the six singles sets. Natalie O'Shauhnessy won in straight sets for the Pirates at No. 5 singles, and Lily Mazza did the same at No. 6.

Brielle Saarloos and Kate Mazza won 8-0 at No. 3 to give the Pirates their clinching doubles point. Santa Ynez led 4-2 after the singles round.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 18, Cabrillo 8

Tabitha Pearigen and Cierra Cloud tossed in six goals apiece, and the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a league game.

Besides the six scores, Pearigen had four steals and two assists. Cloud had three assists.

Haylee Fox scored three goals, made four steals and had an assist for the Pirates. She also had an assist. Weylin Hawkins and Lily Kallens both scored a Santa Ynez goal.

Hawkins had three assists, and Kallens had two. They both made a steal. Sydney Gills scored on a five-meter shot and made two steals for Santa Ynez.

Santa Ynez goalkeepers Chloe Hinnrichs and Maddeline Cruickshank made two saves apiece.

Boys water polo

Santa Ynez 14, Atascadero 4

Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano made a season-high 17 saves, and the Pirates (10-6, 7-1) beat the Greyhounds in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez.

Besides the 17 saves, Durbiano made two steals. Landon Lassahn led the Pirates offense again, this time with eight goals and three steals.

Cooper Haws tossed in two goals for the Pirates. Barrett Johnston, Cristian Sotelo, Mason Murphy and Colton Paulson scored a goal apiece. Ernesto Suarez helped spark the Pirates defense. He made six steals.

Righetti 13, Paso Robles 10

The Warriors (8-8, 3-6) beat the Bearcats in a Mountain League game. No other details were available.