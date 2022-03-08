Oxnard College scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to beat Hancock 13-11 in a Western State Conference game Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria.

The win helped the Condors improve to 2-15 on the season as Hancock fell to 11-6 and 3-3 in conference.

Hancock went up 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning before Oxnard took a 6-4 lead with six runs in the fourth. Hancock went back in front with three runs in the fourth and tacked on another run in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead.

Oxnard then scratched a run across in the sixth, making the score 8-7 before Oxnard tied the score at 8-8 with a run in the eight. The Bulldogs went ahead once more with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to lead 10-8 before Oxnard scored five times in the ninth and Hancock responded with one run in the bottom half of the inning.

Oxnard had 18 hits to Hancock's 13. Oxnard committed just one error and Hancock had two. Adrian Sandoval had four RBIs for Oxnard and Michael Murray finished with three.

Hancock leadoff batter Jake Steels stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with three runs. Freshman catcher Evan Steinberger had two hits, a run and an RBI and Joey Freitas went 2-for-6 with two runs as Parker Haskall, Hancock's first baseman, finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs and a run. Haskall hit a grand slam in the first inning.

Oxnard went up 11-10 on a two-run single from Murray in the ninth.

Vander Hodges drove in Jacob Ortega to get a run back for Hancock in the ninth, but Oxnard got a ground out and a pop out to end the game.

Hancock starter Isaac Baez went three innings, allowing six earned on seven hits while striking out three. Reliever Bradley Waite, a freshman from Lompoc, was touched up, allowing five earned on five hits over one inning of work. Hancock pitchers struck out 11 batters and walked just four but allowed 18 hits.

Oxnard starter Derek Mendoza allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Softball

Pioneer Valley 14, Nipomo 3

Kaylee Dolores had two hits and two runs from the leadoff spot for the Panthers as Mila Dolores also scored twice and had an RBI and a hit.

Rianna Dulay had three runs on two hits with an RBI for the Panthers. Precious Zeledon had two RBIs for Pioneer Valley.

Lompoc 13, Santa Ynez 0

Brianna Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova each had two RBIs for the Braves as they cruised past Santa Ynez on Tuesday. Reitmeier also scored twice and Cordova went four innings on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. The Braves scored 12 runs in the first inning and scored 11 times and drew seven walks before the Pirates recorded the first out of the game.

Freshman Gabi Arias scored twice and had a hit and an RBI for the Braves.

Baseball

Santa Ynez 5, Lompoc 2

Santa Ynez pitcher Caleb Cassidy earned his first victory of the season, scattering three hits over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday. Senior Owen Hunt earned the save for the Pirates.

Jackson Cloud had two hits and two RBIs for Santa Ynez and catcher Mike Gills scored twice.

"It was a great team win between two scrappy teams," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said in an email. "I'm very proud of Caleb, he came through for his teammates in a big league win."

The Pirates are 9-2 overall and 3-1 in league. Lompoc falls to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in league.

Boys tennis

Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 1

Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson said his team's standouts Tuesday were the doubles team of Micah Thompson and Marc Westfall.

"They have been playing very well together the last couple of weeks and swept their sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 today," Nate Thompson, Micah's father, said. "We are 5-0 on the season and have a huge match Thursday vs Santa Barbara."

Micah Thomas won 6-0, 6-0 in singles and Luke Lockhart won 6-1, 7-6. Ethan Guillemin lost a set and won two, 7-5, 6-0.. Ben Watkins won a singles point at 6-0 for Santa Ynez.

Charlie Hoose and Jace Hurnblad 6-0 won a doubles point and Sean Montejano and Luc Colin won two, 6-4, 6-0. Brett Adams and Hazen Gardner combined for two doubles points, winning a pair of sets 6-1, 6-0. Luc Colin and CJ Stronks also won a doubles point, at 6-0.