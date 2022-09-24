Billy Blade has been a professional wrestling fixture on the Central Coast for two decades, as a competitor and as a tour promoter and owner.

He wrestled competitively for the last time Sept. 16, at a wrestling show that his Pro Wrestling Unplugged Company, in conjunction with the Micro Mania Tour, hosted hosted at the Veterans Memorial Building, across from El Camino Junior High School.

Blade has overseen wrestling shows on the Central Coast for some 20 years.

"It was pretty emotional," Blade said of his last time as a wrestling competitor. "My family, and some of my best friends in the (wrestling) business were there."

Blade is done as a competitor, but he is a long way from being finished with wrestling.

For starters, he will continue to host the wrestling shows that have been hugely popular on the Central Coast.

"The shows average about 400 people a night, and we did one in San Luis Obispo last Thursday night that drew around 500," said Blade.

"The show I wrestled in (for the last time) drew about 400 people, about an average crowd size."

Blade said, "I've been on tour a lot with Micro Mania Tour, and our next show will be Dec. 9. After that, starting next January, we'll go monthly again, like we have been."

Blade said, "I trained a lot of guys, basically every wrestler in the area." Pro Wrestling Unplugged and the Micro Mania Tour are both based in the Central Coast.

He has been quite busy recently with the Micro Mania Tour, which features pro wrestlers of a short stature.

Blade said South Carolina-based Mad Lad Films has been filming a documentary about the Micro Mania Tour.

"They're almost done with the filming," he said. "We started at the Sturgis (South Dakota) Bike Rally, and we've gone coast to coast."

Blade will continue to help oversee his wrestling training site, Santa Maria-based KayFabe College.

"Guys come in there to train on multiple days," Blade said. "I'm a trainer there, and the main trainer is Bryan Kendrick, who wrestled in WWE (Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment)."

WWE is an American wrestling promotion and globally integrated media and entertainment company.

Blade said that the documentary about the Micro Mania Tour will be available for viewing at a date to be announced.