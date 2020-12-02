Lompoc and Cabrillo shut down workouts as other schools press on

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools both halted all on-campus workouts on Wednesday.
Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones said LUSD made the call to shut down all athletics until further notice.
"The district stated it was for the safety and health of our student-athletes," Terrones said.
The move comes a day after the CIF state office announced it is delaying the high school sports season amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state's high school athletics have been shut down since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. Most area high schools had resumed on-campus training sessions, with new COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.
Full practices for the first season of high school play were slated to start this month, with Cabrillo and Lompoc scheduled to hold football practices as early as Dec. 14. The football season was scheduled to start Jan. 7, but that date will certainly not be met.
Full practices aimed at preparing for a season were scheduled to begin this month. For the sport of football, for instance, practices were slated to start on Monday, Dec. 7 for CIF Central Section schools, with the high school season kicking off on Jan. 7. Those dates are no longer feasible. One football coach told the Times that practices could start in mid-January with the season kicking off in February.
The CIF state office said its decision to delay was brought on after the California Department of Public Health postponed its release of updated return-to-play guidelines.
Lompoc and Cabrillo are the only area schools to pause workouts after the announcement. Various athletic directors contacted Wednesday said they are still training.
Cabrillo athletic director Gary West said "I'm saddened and disheartened because of this, but the biggest thing is to stay positive. I hope we can make something positive out of this. If we persevere a little bit we will come through this, eventually. The district made a wise decision to keep our kids and coaches safe. It wasn't our call, but I understand it."
Santa Maria High AD Brian Wallace said his program currently has no changes to its workout program planned.
Another AD responded in a text when asked if they're still conditioning on-campus: "As of this moment, yes."
Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said "We are not shutting down. We will stay in hybrid school and we are continuing athletic conditioning and weightlifting outdoors."
West said he felt the outdoor conditioning programs for his student-athletes were the "bright parts of their days." The Cabrillo students had conducted 55 days of conditioning since September without a single incident, West said.
"Gary and I, along with our principals, met this morning and were given the directive, from the district, to shut down until further notice," Terrones said.
With an entire year of high school sports seriously in danger of being canceled or greatly truncated, West said he hopes the Central Coast community will work together to make a season happen for the thousands of local student-athletes.
"We're all in this together and we need to make this happen together, as a community," West said. "We've rallied before and that's what we need to do. If we do that here in Lompoc and in the surrounding areas, throughout the county, we'll get back to it."
On Tuesday, the CIF office said that it no longer expected to receive updated return-to-play guidance from the California Department of Public Health ahead of full practices, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. It hopes to receive some guidance by January.
"Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest," the CIF state office said in a statement. "Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued."
The state office announced the cancelation of regional and state championships for fall sports, creating a larger window to complete full seasons for those sports. The fall sports that had their state regionals and championships canceled were football, girls water polo and girls volleyball. The CIF also moved the boys volleyball season from fall, or Season 1, to Season 2 in the spring.
