The Lompoc Valley basketball teams are moving on in the CIF Central Section playoffs.

Both teams won in the first round of Division 4 Tuesday night. No. 6 Lompoc defeated No. 11 Taft 39-27 and No. 8 Cabrillo beat No. 9 Selma 45-37.

All playoff games, except divisional finals which will take place at Selland Arena in Fresno, will be at the site of the higher seed.

Makayla Figuereo led Lompoc to its win Tuesday night, scoring 15 points and pulling down six rebounds. Freshman Tara Terrones amassed seven points, five steals, four assists and a block. Cierra Bailey scored six points and snared nine rebounds for the Braves.

Lompoc (14-14) will play at No. 3 Corcoran Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

No. 8 Cabrillo 45, No. 9 Selma 37

Jasmyn Hughes scored 13 points, Angie Gonzalez put in eight and the Conquistadores advanced to the quarterfinals.

Cabrillo will play at top-seeded Reedley Immanuel Thursday night.

No. 10 Fresno Hoover 54, No. 7 Santa Maria 38

Delvonna Newsome scored 22 points, and the Patriots beat the Saints to move into the quarterfinals.

Yuridia Ramos led Santa Maria with 17 points. Alyssa Reyes scored 10. Reyes had five assists, and Phoebe Becerra pulled down six rebounds for the Saints.

Division 1

It was a tough night for the local teams. No. 7 Righetti lost 64-44 to No. 10 Clovis East, No. 9 Arroyo Grande fell 68-47 at No. 8 Caruthers and No. 11 Nipomo lost 89-36 at No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.

No. 3 St. Joseph will host San Joaquin Memorial Thursday night at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the quarterfinals. The Knights received a first-round bye.

Division 3

All of the San Luis Obispo County teams lost, No. 5 Paso Robles 48-36 to No. 12 Bakersfield Ridgeview at home, No. 10 Morro Bay 50-43 at No. 7 Lemoore, No. 13 San Luis Obispo 29-26 at No. 4 Fresno and No. 14 Mission Prep 70-50 at No. 3 Hanford Sierra Pacific.

Division 5

Another San Luis Obispo County team went out. No. 2 Fresno Christian beat No. 15 Templeton 52-35.

Division 6

No. 10 Santa Ynez 41, No. 7 Delano Kennedy 29

Helina Pecile notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and also made six steals as the Pirates pulled a mild upset with a first-round win on the road.

Lexi Molera scored 13 points for Santa Ynez. Jadyn Gardner scored eight points and snared five rebounds.

Santa Ynez will play at No. 2 Madera Matilda Torres Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Boys soccer

Righetti tops top-seeded Wasco

It isn't often that a No. 16 seed beats a No. 1 in the playoffs, but the Righetti boys soccer team accomplished just that Tuesday night.

The Warriors stunned the top-ranked Tigers, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks at Wasco. Righetti goalkeeper Nick Calderon made two big saves late in regulation to keep the Warriors in contention.

The upset was one of several that local boys soccer teams scored Tuesday.

The Righetti-Wasco score was tied 1-1 after regulation. Neither team scored in overtime, so the game went to the shootout phase.

Nery Saguilan scored the Righetti goal in regulation. Rosendo Pineda, Ace Espinoza, Isaac Carrillo and Mando Mireles all scored in the penalty kicks phase.

Righetti will play at No. 9 Bakersfield South Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Playoff games are taking place at the site of the higher seed each time.

Division 2

No. 6 Pioneer Valley 2, No. 11 Madera South 1

Caleb Toledo and Sebastian Aquino tallied, and the Panthers advanced by winning a close one in the first round.

In other first-round action, area teams all won. No. 4 Arroyo Grande edged No. 13 Bakersfield Garces 1-0, No. 5 Santa Maria beat No. 12 Tulare Western 2-0, No. 12 Paso Robles defeated No. 5 Dinuba 4-0 and No. 15 San Luis Obispo nipped No. 2 Lindsay 1-0.

Santa Maria will play at Arroyo Grande Thursday night at 6 p.m. in one quarterfinal match-up. There was a prolonged incident after those two played to a 0-0 draw, that gave the Eagles the Mountain League title, in a regular-season finale at Santa Maria. A brief melee between the teams ensued, and police were summoned to disperse a large crowd that was loitering on the premises afterward.

Pioneer Valley will play at No. 3 Tulare Mission Oak, Paso Robles will play at No. 4 Delano Chavez and San Luis Obispo will play at No. 10 Clovis East in other quarterfinal games.

Division 4

No. 11 Santa Ynez 3, No. 6 Parlier 1

Spencer Silverman snapped a scoreless tie by scoring for the Pirates 13 minutes into the second half, and the Pirates advanced with a win against Parlier at Santa Ynez.

Gabriel Beleski put on good pressure for the Pirates 30 minutes into the half and a Parlier defender, unable to control a high ball, inadvertently kicked the ball over his goalie's head for an own goal. Braeden Mellville knocked in the follow shot.

Santa Ynez will host Lompoc Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 14 Lompoc 3, No. 3 Lemoore 0

Jesus Hernandez, Mark Salazar and Erick Jimenez all tallied for the Braves, who advanced with a shutout against the considerably higher-seeded Tigers.

No. 5 Farmersville defeated No. 12 Templeton 4-2 on penalty kicks in another first-round game. The game was scoreless going into the shootout phase.

Division 5

In first-round action involving area teams, No. 16 Avenal beat Mission Prep 2-1, No. 5 Delano Kennedy edged No. 12 St. Joseph 1-0 and No. 10 Morro Bay beat No. 7 Exeter 3-1. Morro Bay will play at No. 2 Rosamond Thursday night.

Baseball

Santa Ynez 16, Santa Maria 6

Bradley Lood drove in five runs, Tate Minus had three hits and the Pirates beat the Saints at Santa Maria in the season opener for both teams.

"Opening day is always special," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said.

Adam Stephens scored three Santa Ynez runs. Stephens and Minus combined to strike out 12 and scatter five hits, and Santa Ynez freshman Deagan Johnson got his first varsity hit.