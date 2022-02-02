While his father was serving in the Navy, Deville "Joker" Dickerson bounced around a lot during his childhood.

The Dickersons came to the Central Coast from Washington ahead of Joker's sophomore year of high school.

They found a home at Lompoc High. Now, Dickerson is ready to make a new home in Idaho.

The Lompoc football star signed with Idaho State on Wednesday and will join the football team in Pocatello, Idaho, in the near future.

Joker's father, Demetrius Dickerson, said at one point, his son attended three different schools in a year. The family bounced around the globe as Demetrius served as an Information Systems Technician in the Navy, with stops in Japan, Hawai'i, San Diego and the State of Washington.

Then Demetrius requested a transfer to Vandenberg Space Force Base and Joker enrolled at Lompoc High in 2019.

The rest is history.

Joker Dickerson became a force on the field, perhaps the top all-purpose player in the 805 area code. He set the school record in kick returns with 11 in three seasons. During his three years on the varsity team at Lompoc, he rarely left the field. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dickerson intercept a pass, catch a touchdown, score on a return, block a kick and play lockdown defense in a single game.

Now he's taking his talents to Idaho State to play for head coach Charlie Ragle. Though he can play everywhere on the field, Dickerson expects to make an immediate impact at defensive back.

"Not everyone knows what they want to do out of high school. I've been blessed with the opportunity to go to college for free and play football," Joker Dickerson said Wednesday.

Dickerson says he's enjoyed nearly every minute of his time attending Lompoc High.

"It's been great," he said. "It's been a learning experience, a learning curve as well. Meeting new people and meeting people who actually care about me and want me to succeed, Ms. (Claudia) Terrones, Coach (Andrew) Jones, Coach TJ (Jordan) and Coach (Harrison) Keller. This town has brought me up in many ways, personality-wise, athletics-wise. It's a great town overall."

"It's been a long time coming," Demetrius said. "I'm just relieved the recruiting process is over. With the pandemic, a lot of kids got left holding the short end of the stick. Having this (scholarship) is a blessing and we're really grateful for it."

Demetrius Dickerson said of the Lompoc community: "Being able to plant roots here and being welcomed by coach Jones and everyone in this small-knit community, you couldn't beat it, you couldn't beat it."

Joker has been one of the most eye-catching, and perhaps polarizing, players this area has ever seen, taking on the persona of his nickname namesake.

"That's a long story," Demetrius said of Joker's electric personality that matches his play-making ability. "We moved around a lot, being a military family. We lived in a lot of different places so that really builds an outer shell in a lot of kids. They can either lean into it or allow it to mess them up and he leaned into it. He took it in stride. You're always the new kid and that goes in the classroom and in sports. You always have to prove yourself. He's always had to prove himself.

"You may not be the biggest, strongest or fastest, but you can outwork everybody. That's still the mantra to this day."

Added Demetrius: "He's got more passport stamps than most guys my age. He's been all over."

Andrew Jones, Lompoc's head coach, said Joker was the ideal student-athlete during his days at Lompoc, earning respect from coaches, teammates and opponents.

"Joker is the perfect package," Jones said. "Any time you have a top prospect, there's always something you've got to work on with them, whether it's something going on at home or in the classroom, or sometimes it's not working hard in the weight room. That never happened with Joker. He was the perfect package. He's everything you'd want in a recruit. I can't say enough about how competitive he is. He's probably the most competitive guy I've ever coached.

"I've said an NFL receiver could show up to our practice and he would say he could cover them, he would challenge an NFL receiver."

"I'm going to miss the guy," Jones added. "His leadership is something we're going to miss and, obviously, his play-making ability, the ability to shut down one side of the field. But it's all the other intangibles we're going to miss."

Jones said he expects Dickerson to make an impact at Idaho State rather quickly, envisioning him playing in nickel packages on defense and on special teams. Dickerson could also opt to redshirt to gain the size needed to play in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho State is slated to start the 2022 season with road games at two Mountain West Conference schools in UNLV and San Diego State, where teammate Sheldon Canley Jr. signed in December.

Dickerson said he plans to study business and software development at Idaho State.

"I like computers, developing data and analytics, that type of stuff," Joker said. "My dad just retired from the Navy and he was doing cybersecurity."

"Joker has always been there, he’d be sitting on my lap while I was fixing computers," Demetrius said. "He saw all that growing up and he liked it. He's good at it and he liked it. So that's always there."

Will the Joker persona make the trip to Idaho?

"It has to," Dickerson said. "It's a brand now. It's here to stay."