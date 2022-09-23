In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks.

She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.

The Braves (4-0, 1-0) entered Friday as the only unbeaten football team on the Central Coast. Osorio helped Lompoc stay alone in the ranks of the Central Coast football unbeaten. She is the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

Osorio was the runaway winner in polling among voters in an eight-player field. She garnered 305 votes.

She is the second consecutive kicker, and the second this season, to earn the award. Lucan Brafman of Pioneer Valley won the honor last week.

Brafman kicked the winning extra point as the Panthers edged Dos Palos 28-27 Sept. 9.

Five different players from four different schools have won the award this season. Cabrillo two-way lineman Josh Zent won the award on opening week. Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado won the next one, and the next winners, in order, were Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn, Brafman and Osorio.

Santa Ynez running back-linebacker Isaac Moran, who earned 85 votes, was the runner-up in the POTW voting. He is the Santa Ynez season tackling leader, and he delivered again though his team suffered its first loss this season, 32-27 to Mission Prep in a Mountain League opener.

Moran had three solo tackles and nine assists. Moran also ran the ball 11 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Nelson Maldonado is Lompoc's leading receiver this year, and he finished third in the polling with 80 votes.

Maldonado pulled in seven catches for 89 yards against Arroyo Grande. Besides, he sprinted 43 yards for one score and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another.

He contributed to the win in other ways, too. Maldonado recovered an Arroyo Grande fumble, and he sealed the win when he recovered a last-ditch Eagles onside kick.

St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah finished fourth in the Player of the Week voting this week with 76 votes. He helped the Knights make their Homecoming a happy one.

Mensah threw four touchdown passes as St. Joseph cruised to a 42-0 win against Nipomo in a Mountain League opener.

Valley Christian Academy tailback-safety Jacob Sanders finished fifth. Sanders ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns and returned a fumble for a third in a 40-37 VCA loss in a non-league game at unbeaten Lancaster Baptist.

The Lions, up 37-34, appeared to have the game won when defenders broke up an Eagles pass on what VCA thought was the last play of the game.

Instead, pass interference was called (video replay did not seem to indicate there was any), and the Eagles scored on what Lions coach Pete Fortier called "a trick play," on their second chance and won the game.

Arroyo Grande quarterback Drake Missamore and wide receiver Damian Santos nearly helped the Eagles knock Lompoc from the ranks of the unbeaten, and those two finished sixth and seventh respectively in the POTW voting.

Missamore threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Santos. The Braves intercepted Missamore once.

Santos made seven catches for 200 yards.

Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred finished eighth. Gildred has been an integral part this season of a Pirates offense that averages nearly 36 points a game.

He threw for 154 yards and two scores against Mission Prep. Gildred also rushed 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.