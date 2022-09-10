The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals.
Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the coaches to receive the scholarship. It will be awarded to a player in good academic standing, of high moral character, demonstrated commitment, and in financial need. An initial gift in the amount of $1,000 has been donated by Mia Grosz, Mark's wife, and Jaden Grosz, Mark's son, to be awarded during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Mark Grosz was a lively, caring, authentic, and humble person who radiated optimism and encouraged perseverance. He was well known for his positivity and ability to foster connectedness. On April 18, 2021, Mark passed away after a short battle with COVID-19. Mark’s legacy lives on through his family, friends, and the vast community he created.
Mark embodied the Mustang spirit in every way. He played as a defensive back for Cal Poly football during the early 1980s and earned his teaching credentials, bachelor’s degree, and master’s degree from Cal Poly. He was an avid supporter of the Cal Poly Mustangs. Mark attended all Cal Poly home football games and helped establish the game-day tailgate experience on Mustang Way that we all enjoy today. He also served on the Home Team committee and was an energized advocate for giving back to Mustang Football.
Throughout his life, Mark was dedicated to serving the Central Coast community as a dynamic educator and coach. For nearly four decades, he worked to help countless students reach their academic, athletic, and personal goals. His passion was inspirational and allowed him to connect people through all walks of life.
Grosz taught physical education in Santa Maria for decades, spending a combined 30 years at Oakley Elementary and El Camino Junior High, retiring in 2020. He also coached football at schools including Nipomo and Atascadero high schools, Mission College Prep and Hancock College.
Although his love for family and faith were the core of his being, the gratitude he had in his heart for all of life’s blessings was evident by his actions. Daily, he made the world around him a better place through good deeds, infinite encouragement, and genuine kindness. Mark’s enduring support and guidance led to countless success stories, changing the lives of students, colleagues, and their families.
Persons wishing to join the legacy and contribute to the Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship Endowment may do so online or via check. To mail a donation, please make your gift payable to the Cal Poly Foundation (Memo: Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship), and mail it to:
Cal Poly Athletic Advancement
Attn: Sharon Wagner
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, CA 93407
To make a donation of appreciated securities, please contact Jenna Tognazzini at jtognazz@calpoly.edu.
Mark would want us all to share his love for life, match his eternal optimism, and strive to live his mantra: “To be EPIC each and every day." This is one way for us to help carry the torch for him.