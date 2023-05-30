Mission Rowing team of Santa Ynez recently won big in the Southwest Youth Championship competition held May 5-7 on Lake Natoma at California's Gold River.
Mission Rowing’s Jacie Dingman and Elsa Loya took home a gold medal in the U16 double sculls in the championships, following on the heels of their first place finish at the 32nd annual Long Beach Junior Invitational Regatta in March.
"These two have been rowing together since they started as middle schoolers during COVID, and it’s great to see their chemistry in the boat," said head coach Gracie Barbara.
Dingman and Loya agree that their race went very well.
“I mean, I feel good, naturally,” Dingman said. “I was shocked, definitely. And more determined than ever to work hard.”
Their strategy, according to Loya, was to start at a low rating.
"So we came off the line in third place, but the other teams started to tire out and we slowly pushed past them,” she said.
Rowing means a lot to the pair.
“[Mission Rowing] is a place where I can hang out with some of my best friends, get good exercise, and row in a beautiful environment,” Loya explained.
Dingman, who is very passionate about the sport, said “It makes me stronger, it makes me happier. It clears my head. On a regular day I row, on a bad day I row harder.”
It was a good day for Loya, who brought home a silver medal in the U16 single, as well.
Admittedly, Coach Barbara said "small boats are not easy to row — especially the single. They have no inherent stability, so they take a fair amount of skill just to keep them upright, let alone row at race pace.”
Loya recalled the rough conditions of her singles race.
“It was windy so I had to keep the rate low. I had to push really hard, but still go slower than I normally would throughout the entire race, until the finish when the wind died down.”
Other Mission Rowing athletes also rowed singles at the Southwest Youth Regionals.
Egon Axelsson came home fourth in the U16 Men’s single. He confessed feeling “nervous going into the race,” but became more confident as he got closer to the start.
Diego Stephenson and Grayson MacLeod both competed in the semifinals in their age categories, with the race representing MacLeod’s last regatta with the team.
She has rowed with Mission since 2021 and is graduating this year — much to the disappointment of her teammates.
"Insert lots of sobbing here," said Dingman. [Grayson] is one of the kindest, most incredible, and cool people I have ever had the greatest pleasure to know. She is a huge inspiration and I don’t know what the team is going to be like without her.”
Joanna Jensen and Hadleigh Bolton rowed a U17 double scull, marking their first competition at the Southwest Youth Regionals.
Summing up the regatta perfectly Coach Barbara said, “Bottom line, this was a really great moment for all of these kids. This is a small scrappy program with a big heart that started a few years ago. And what we lack in resources, these kids really make up with hard work and will to improve. Plus, they are still young, so they have lots of years to just keep getting better.
"So we’re really happy with the season and excited to head into summer and fall with some great gains. And Cachuma Lake, where we row, is just beautiful right now, so for any kids who are interested in learning to row, it’s a great time to come out.”