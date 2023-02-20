Keira Nartatez of Pioneer Valley and Avery Manko and Aidan Higgs of Cabrillo were among the area wrestlers who qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships that will take place this Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

All three qualified for the state championships at the CIF Central Section Masters at Morro Bay High School last Saturday.

Nartatez defeated Elisa Velasco of Bakersfield Highland 5-1 in the championship match at 123 pounds.

Nartatez, who repeated as a Masters champion after winning at 113 pounds last year, and Manko both advanced to the state championships for the second straight year. Manko finished third at the Central Section Masters this year.

Cabrillo was a member of the CIF Southern Section last year, and Manko advanced to the state meet from the 2022 Southern Section state meet qualifier.

Higgs finished in eighth place at 162 pounds after falling to Jackson Naven of Frontier in the seventh-place match via forfeit.

Manko lost her second match at the Masters and dropped into the consolation bracket. She won her next five matches to get her third-place finish. Manko won five matches by fall.

Nathan Come of Arroyo Grande also advanced to the state meet. Come, the Central Section Division 2 champion at 152 pounds, finished fourth at the Masters.

Pioneer Valley's Daniela Sierra (fifth place), Yaretza Jimenez (sixth) and Sherleen Lainez (sixth) placed in their respective weight class at the girls sectional Masters Meet. They did not advance.

Righetti's Jeremy Oani had a strong showing at 108 pounds. Oani, the fourth seed, was eliminated by eventual champion Rocklin Zinklin, dropping to the consolation round. Oani forfeited his fifth-place match against Levi Mazzei of Frontier and will advance to state as the sixth-place finisher at Masters.

Righetti's Jeramiah Villaros finished 10th at 140 pounds and took the last state qualifying spot, falling to Exeter's Joel Garcia 7-2 in the ninth-place match.

Righetti's Nate Northrop finished in eighth-place at 184 pounds. He forfeited the seventh-place match against Arvin's Xavier Gonzalez and will also advance to state.

CIF Central Section Playoffs

Girls soccer

Lompoc 3, Bakersfield Golden Valley 1

Giselle Silva snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal in the last two minutes, Sophia Martinez scored shortly afterward and the No. 5 Braves advanced to the Division 4 semifinals with a win at No. 4 Golden Valley Friday night.

Avi Anguiano scored for the Braves in regulation. Lompoc will play at top seed Fresno Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

All sectional divisional playoff games are the site of the higher seed.

Division 3

Hanford 1, Santa Ynez 1 (2-1 Hanford, penalty kicks)

The No. 12 Bulldogs edged the No. 4 Pirates in the shootout phase and advanced to the semifinals.

Charlotte Lewis scored the Santa Ynez goal.

No. 1 Exeter beat No. 8 Morro Bay 2-0 in another Division 3 quarterfinal.

Division 1

Visalia Redwood 3, San Luis Obispo 1

The No. 4 Rangers defeated the No. 5 Tigers in a quarterfinal game at Redwood.

Boys basketball

Division 3

Bakersfield West 82, Santa Ynez 73

The No. 4 Vikings advanced with a quarterfinal win over the No. 5 Pirates.

Santa Ynez's Landon Lassahn (29 points, 12 rebounds) and Caleb Cassidy (20 points, 18 rebounds) both notched a double-double. Jackson Ollenburger and Jaiden Mendoza scored 11 points each for the Pirates.

Santa Ynez finished 20-9.

In other Division 3 quarterfinals action, No. 2 Bakersfield Independence defeated No. 10 Lompoc 72-59.

Division 4

Nipomo 65, Templeton 56

In a match-up between two Ocean League teams, the No. 5 Titans beat the No. 13 Eagles and advanced to the semifinals. Nipomo will play at No. 1 Kerman at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Division 1

Clovis West 59, Mission Prep 41

The top-seeded defending division champs advanced to the semis by defeating the No. 8 Royals.

Division 2

Arroyo Grande 68, Bakersfield Liberty 65

The No. 2 Eagles edged the No. 7 Patriots and will host No. 3 Dinuba Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.