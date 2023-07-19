The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has established two new starting violations that will take effect during the 2024 season.
Rule 5-7-4c now states, "If a runner leaves their mark with a hand or foot after the 'set' command but before the starting device is fired." The previous language required participants to remain motionless after assuming the set position before the starting device is fired.
A new violation in "d" calls for a violation "if a runner leaves their mark with a forward motion without the starting device being fired."
A new note in 5-7-4 states that "extraneous motion before the device is fired does not necessarily require a false start to be charged unless the criteria in the rule are met. If the starter thinks the movement creates a situation of unfairness to any of the competitors, the starter may cancel the start with the command 'stand up,' or if the device has been fired, recall the race as an unsteady or unfair start and redo the starting procedure."
The note was added to Rule 8 regarding cross country.
"The rules committee felt that these changes offer a clearer definition of a false start and will help add consistency in how false starts are officiated," Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee, said in an NFHS news release.
The change to rules relating to false starts was one of 11 rules revisions recommended by the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee at its June 12-14 meeting. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
In the discus, shot put and javelin, athletes will be permitted to apply tape to their fingers as long as the fingers are not taped together, and all fingers move independently.
The language reads, "Tape may be used on the hand and fingers provided that no two fingers are taped together. The tape may be continuous and connect to the wrist, but all fingers must be able to move independently. A wrist wrap used in lieu of tape is acceptable and is not considered an artificial aid."
To address the situation when two or more tied competitors withdraw from a competition/jump-off at the same time, Rule 6-3-2b(4)(b) now states, "if all competitors eligible for a jump-off withdraw from the competition before the jump-off begins or at a height change, those competitors shall tie for first place, and any team points shall be added together and divided equally among the tying competitors."
A note was added to the rule stating that an athlete who withdraws from a jump-off concedes the higher place, but the withdrawal does not negate the athlete's performance in that event up to the point of withdrawal. In addition, withdrawing from a jump-off is not an unsporting event.
A complete list of the track and field rule changes will be available on the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org. Click on "Activities & Sports" at the top of the home page and select "Track & Field."