Nipomo High School varsity football coach Tony Dodge confirmed Monday that he's stepping down to take a coaching and teaching job in Georgia.

Dodge spent the past seven seasons as Nipomo's head coach. The team finished five of Dodge's campaigns with a better than .500 record. He went 41-33 as Nipomo's head coach after taking over in 2015. Dodge was an assistant before that, serving under head coach Russ Edwards when the Titans won a CIF Southern Section championship in 2014.

Dodge went 7-6 in his first season as the Titans made it to the CIF-SS Northwest semifinals in 2015. Dodge helped the Titans capture the program's first outright league title with a 4-0 mark in the Ocean League in 2016.

Nipomo went 7-4 last year, finishing 2-3 in the Mountain League. In the season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Titans went 4-1. Nipomo's best season under Dodge was 2018, when the Titans finished 8-3 overall and 5-0 in league play.

The Titans took on Dodge's hard-nosed, frenetic persona over the years, featuring a rugged and relentless defense coached up by Dodge, a San Luis Obispo High grad.

"Life is about challenge and pushing yourself to be great," Dodge wrote in a post on Twitter. "As a competitor, I embrace challenge and always look to improve. At this point in my life and professional career, I am ready for a new challenge. This decision tugged at my heart strings, but I know it's the right decision."

Dodge also taught physical education at Nipomo High. He says the move to Georgia will "benefit my family and my professional career."

The Titans won four league titles with Dodge on the staff.

"All you former and current Titans set the foundation of how to achieve success the right way," Dodge wrote. "I know we are leaving this place better than we found it, you all laid a path for those who follow. Thank you to all my assistant coaches for your time and efforts, I enjoyed every season immensely."

Dodge also thanked Nipomo principal John Denno and Edwards, who became the school's athletic director after stepping down as the varsity football coach.

Dodge said Denno and Edwards took a chance "on a young aspiring head coach. I am forever grateful for you both letting me run the football program and assisting me to get where I am today. To all my current and former players, thank you for your sacrifices and letting me coach you. I hope you all had fun, learned how to be disciplined and tough, and made lifelong friends playing the greatest game in the world. I love you all very much. I will never forget. Nipomo will always be in my heart."

Edwards said the job will be posted by Tuesday and the administration will begin a search for Dodge's replacement.