The Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez athletic programs often did not have much to show during four tough years in the Channel League in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section.

Then the three schools joined the CIF Central Section effective this school year. The result: The Lompoc girls tennis team won the Division 3 championship, the Cabrillo boys water polo team won the Division 2 title, and the Santa Ynez girls volleyball squad was the Division 4 runner-up.

The ascendancy of the three schools since joining the Central Section is the Times' No. 1 Sports Story of the Year for 2022.

Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez teams made a regular march to the playoffs and won plenty of league championships during their time in the Los Padres League. Then the LPL broke up when most of the area schools moved to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section effective the 2018-19 school year. Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez stayed in the Southern Section.

After going 0-40 in Channel League matches, Lompoc's girls tennis team took home a sectional divisional championship in the first year in its new section.

Goalkeeper Ethan Stocker anchored a Cabrillo boys water polo team that took home the Division 2 title, and Santa Ynez senior Jayda Henrey broke the school single season kills record during the Pirates' run in 2022.

The Pirates won two games in the state divisional volleyball tournament before falling in the regional semifinals.

Lompoc girls tennis coach Mike Montross said during his team's unbeaten league run to an Ocean League championship that Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones made the right choice when she decided to put her school's athletic teams in the Central Section, and the Braves later responded by winning at four higher seeds to take the Division 3 title.

The 10th-seeded Braves won 6-0 at No. 7 Paso Robles in the first round. The Bearcats beat the Braves 5-4 in a season opener, one of just two Lompoc losses on the year.

The Braves followed up their first-round win in the playoffs with a 6-3 win at No. 2 Fresno Christian in the quarterfinals, a 5-2 victory at No. 3 Dinuba in the semis and a 5-4 win at No. 1 Kerman in the Nov. 10 championship match.

Since the Braves clinched their wins early at Paso Robles and Dinuba, not all the scheduled doubles matches were played in either match. The Lompoc-Paso Robles match was through after the completion of singles play.

At Kerman, Lompoc's doubles team of Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios snapped what was a 3-3 tie after the singles matches with a win in the No. 2 doubles match that put the Braves up 4-3. Vera Ortiz and Rianna Stouppe gave the Braves their clinching point with a win in the No. 1 doubles match.

Both doubles pairs won in straight sets. Stouppe, Lompoc's No. 2 singles player, did not lose a singles or doubles match all season. Velasco and Larios consistently earned a doubles point for the Braves throughout the year.

Ortiz, at No. 1, Stouppe, at No. 2, and Emma White, at No. 4, gave the Braves their singles points in the title match at Kerman. White rallied to win after losing the first set in the best-of-three sets singles match.

The entire Lompoc team earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week award for the week ending Nov. 12.

Lompoc varsity players Larios, White, Velasco, Stouppe, Vera and Esme Ortiz, Gabi Arias and Lola Soukup, along with Mia Jansen, the Braves' No. 1 junior varsity player, were honored at the Nov. 14 NSBCART luncheon.

"Each girl was instrumental in the team's success," said Terrones.

Stocker had been a stalwart all year for the Cabrillo boys water polo squad, and he delivered again in the playoffs.

Stocker helped the Conquistadores to a 4-0 run through the post-season. No. 3 Cabrillo beat Bakersfield Liberty 14-5 and Visalia Golden West 10-6 at the Lompoc Aquatic Center in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Cabrillo won 12-9 at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific in the semis then pulled off a second straight upset on the road to win the title. Stocker helped anchor the Conquistadores in a low-scoring game at No. 1 Madera, and Cabrillo won 5-4.

The Conquistadores led 2-1 after the first quarter and did enough after that to prevail in the Division 2 title game.

Cabrillo finished 16-9. The Conquistadores lost 18-6 at Palo Alto Gunn in the first round of the Northern Regional in the state playoffs.

As the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team was making its run through the Division 4 playoffs, Pirates coach Amelia Brown said her team had been through a lot, what with dealing with injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and playing in the tough Channel League after the Los Padres League disbanded.

Through it all, Brown said, her team persevered. Santa Ynez qualified for the playoffs then the No. 7 Pirates won three home matches, 3-1 against Reedley and Bakersfield Garces then 3-0 against Mountain League rival Mission Prep in the Division 4 semifinals. No. 1 Kingsburg beat the Pirates 3-0 in the Division 4 title match at Kingsburg.

Santa Ynez swept Lake Balboa Birmingham 3-0 then did the same to Ojai Nordhoff 3-0 in the first two rounds of the divisional state playoffs before falling 3-0 at Visalia Central Valley Christian in the Southern Regional semis. CVC won the regional final then lost 3-0 at home against Ripon Christian in the state divisional title championship match.