Last week, the No. 15 team in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football rankings, Hancock College, lost narrowly, 22-17, at No. 5 Cerritos College last Saturday.

Saturday, the Bulldogs will host another higher-ranked team, 11th-rated Fullerton. Kickoff for the non-conference game is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. Both teams are 2-1.

The Bulldogs led 17-10 after three quarters at Cerritos, but the Falcons scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth to grab a 22-17 win.

The Hornets are coming off a 29-24 win at College of the Canyons. Fullerton lost 32-24 at home to Cerritos two weeks ago.

In past years, the Bulldogs have been among the state rushing leaders. This year, Hancock's rushing average is a more tame 137 yards a game.

The Hancock passing attack, however, has been a different story. It is averaging an unusually prolific 173 yards a game. Sophomore quarterback Esekielu Storer has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions on the young season.

Half of his TD passes have been to team receptions leader Jaleel Walker. Walker has eight receptions this year, and he has made them count. The sophomore averages 80 yards a game in receptions yardage.

The Fullerton pass defense has been leaky, allowing slightly more than 300 yards a game through the air. The Hornets have done much better against the run, yielding an average of 91 rushing yards an outing.

Hancock has allowed just 32 points this year, and some locals have led the Bulldogs defensive surge. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Fields leads the team in tackles with 16. Fellow linebacker Jesse Garza has 12 and another linebacker, Devin Guggia has 11.

Fields is a Righetti graduate. Garza graduated from Santa Ynez. Guggia is a converted running back who graduated from St. Joseph. During his time with the Knights, Guggia was a prolific rusher for them.

Defensive back Sidney Jefferies has 11 tackles for the Bulldogs. Fullerton's offense figures to give the Hancock defense a stern test. The Hornets average 36 points a game. The Bulldogs average 21.

Hancock has a characteristically stout run defense. The unit allows opponents just 62 yards on the ground a game.

Fullerton will test that run defense. The Hornets run the ball to the tune of 187 yards a game. The Hancock defense figures to have to deal with Tyrell Green Jr., the Hornets rushing leader. Green averages 15 carries and 120 yards a game. He has scored twice this season.

Judging by the numbers, the Hornets don't have any flashy receivers, but they have reliable ones. Will Gipson leads the team with five catches and 58 yards in receptions a game.

The Bulldogs have just one turnover this year, a lost fumble. Meanwhile, Fullerton defensive lineman Brandin Sun has already forced, and recovered, two fumbles this year.