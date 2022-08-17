The Ocean League figures to be much more competitive this year than last as Mission Prep, which won the league title with a 5-0 record while out-scoring its opposition 213-24, getting bumped up to the Mountain League.

So who will fill the void left by the Royals?

It's hard to tell.

Pioneer Valley is the newcomer to the league after playing in the Mountain League last year. The Panthers were winless in the regular season before beating Caruthers in a playoff game and narrowly falling to Morro Bay in the CIF semifinals.

The Panthers should be one of the more competitive teams in the league this year, though San Luis

Obispo will likely start the year as the favorite after finishing in second place behind Mission Prep. Atascadero coach Vic Cooper is also optimistic after going 3-8 last year and losing to Righetti in the Division 5 playoffs. The 'Hounds return 22 lettermen from last year and have Trey Cooks, CJ Bell and Diego Real, among others, set to lead the team this year.

It's not completely clear who will win the league this year, but one thing is for certain: With Mission Prep gone, all the other teams feel much better about their chances at a league championship.

Atascadero

Key players: Celtin Vert, OL; Dallas Parish, TE/LB; Trey Cooks, RB; CJ Bell, WR; Kane Cooks, QB; Jarom Damery, QB; Diego Real, RB/LB; Skyler Silva, DB/RB.

Coach: Vic Cooper. 19th season.

Last year: 3-8, 2-3 Ocean League.

Coach Cooper says the Greyhounds have 22 returning lettermen from a 3-8 team that lost to eventual champion Righetti in the first round of the CIF-CS D5 playoffs last year.

That's a really strong number of returning players in the Ocean League. Can the 'Hounds contend for a league title? They definitely have a shot.

CJ Bell is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, some rare size in this league. Trey Cooks, the cousin of former Greyhounds great Elijah Cooks, is at running back after averaging over 100 yards a game last season. Diego Real should also be a factor on this team.

"We have had a rededicated offseason program that our small roster bought in to," Cooper said of his team in an email to the Times. "The weight room has always been where Atascadero earned their payday (Friday nights). We made great gains across the board and it should show up on Friday nights in the fall.

"Look for a strong running game paired with a solid defense. We will grind out the clock as much as possible. We have high goals in an Ocean League championship and a deep run in the playoffs.”

Cabrillo

Key players: Josh Zent, OL; Carson Heath, WR/DB; Blake Gregory, WR/QB/DB; CJ Hawk, LB.

Coach: Mitch Crossley. First season.

Last year: 0-11, 0-5 Pacific View League.

Will Cabrillo win a game this season? Well, that's hard to say, but their chances are much better this year.

Cabrillo hasn't won a game since 2017, losing 39 in a row. Mitch Crossley has taken over the program and moving to the CIF Central Section and playing in the Ocean League is better than playing Santa Barbara or Ventura schools in league games.

The Conquistadores' schedule isn't particularly easy, though. They open with a tough stretch against Ojai Nordhoff, Nipomo and rival Lompoc in The Big Game. They then open with league games at San Luis Obispo and then home against Pioneer Valley before playing at Templeton.

The most winnable game for Cabrillo is likely against Bakersfield Mira Monte in a non-league tilt on Oct. 15. Mira Monte has struggled over the years much like Cabrillo, though not quite like the 1-43 mark the Conqs have had most recently.

Sophomore Blake Gregory is on the roster, younger brother of former standout QB Brett Gregory. Josh Zent is one of the biggest players in the Ocean League at 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds. He's also listed on the Cabrillo roster.

Morro Bay

Key players: Nicky Johnson, QB; Titan Popp, DT; Aiden Blackwood, WR; Jax Wilson, LB; Hunter Whitson, OL/DL;

Coach: Robert Dougherty. 1st season.

Last year: 8-7, 2-3 Ocean League. CIF-CS Div. 6 champion.

Morro Bay shocked the world last season. Well, maybe that's an exaggeration but the Pirates had a historic season, winning the CIF Central Section Division 6 title and losing to Fall River in the a state championship game.

A lot has changed since then. The Pirates lost coach Jake Goossen-Brown, who is now coaching at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Dylan Turner has graduated and star wideout Ethan Lisman is attending a different high school in Tennessee.

But, senior quarterback Nicky Johnson is back after accumulating over 3,000 yards of offense and 37 touchdowns (34 passing) last year in 15 games. Christian Merrill, another top receiver, graduated. Lisman had 75 catches for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but won't be playing on the coast this fall.

Expect Morro Bay to be competitive in the Ocean League, but they likely aren't one of the league title favorites. Johnson may be the best quarterback in the league, but it's unclear how much help he'll have around him this season. With a new coaching staff in place, that can also be a disadvantage for the Pirates as they look to have another successful playoff run.

Pioneer Valley

Key players: Andrew Eberhardt, WR/DB; Dylan Pirkl, OL/DE; Adrian Mora, LB; Adrian Bautista, QB.

Coach: Dustin Davis. 2nd season.

Last year: 1-8. 0-5 Mountain League.

Last year was a bit of a struggle for the Panthers and coach Davis, who took over the program less than two months before the 2021 season started. Now the Panthers have had a full year to prepare for this season. Their season was also disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They lose QB Richie Robles, top rusher Rudy Mendez and do-everything star Adan Rubalcava from last year's team that nearly beat Morro Bay in the Division 6 semifinals last year, falling 29-26.

Losing that trio should dampen the Panthers' hopes for 2022 right? Wrong!

Davis says the Panthers return a lot of talent from last year's team and more from the lower levels of the program. There's plenty of optimism at Pioneer Valley. But the Panthers went winless in the regular season last year, right? Well, remember, that was in the Mountain League. The Panthers should be much more competitive in the Ocean League.

It's not clear the Panthers will be competing for the Ocean League title this year, but don't be surprised if it happens in a year or two. The Panthers' non-league schedule is fairly tough with games against Bakersfield Independence, a CIF-CS D4 champion last year, and games against Lompoc and Righetti. But the Panthers should be able to compete with Ocean League teams like Morro Bay, Templeton and Atascadero.

San Luis Obispo

Key players: Jace Gomes, QB; Connor Pinckert, RB; Mack Garcia, LB; AJ Garcia, LB/TE; Leo Miller, DE.

Coach: Pat Johnston. 9th season.

Last year: 6-4, 4-1 Ocean League.

The Tigers were the second-best team in the Ocean League last year behind power Mission Prep, which is now in the Ocean League. They were very young last year and should return some of their top players this year. Expect the Tigers to be competing for a league championship under Johnston, who's done a stellar job with the program under difficult circumstances in San Luis Obispo, where kids focus on an array of sports outside of football.

The Tigers have had a history of being physical and aggressive under coach Johnston. Coming off a fairly strong season in 2021, don't expect that to change much in '22. Jace Gomes got lots of reps at QB as a freshman last year and did pretty well, completing 28 of 52 passes for 479 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in six games. He was also one of the top rushers for the Tigers, gaining 373 yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns, topping 100 yards in two separate games. He's expected back this year.

SLO should be one of the top teams in the Ocean League this year and will likely be playing for the league championship toward the end of the season, just like last year.

Santa Maria

Key players: Josue Elena, QB; Jabdiah Calderon, FB/LB; Joe Villalovos, OL; Malachi Jordan WR; Angel Castillo, OL.

Coach: Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez. Second season.

Last year: 2-8. 0-5 Ocean League.

How will things go for Santa Maria in '22 compared to '21? Better is one word that should suffice.

Mendoza-Gutierrez took over the program and had a short, disruptive preseason due to the pandemic. Things have gone a lot smoother this preseason and the Saints' coaching staff has more experience, with Matt Andree returning to run his dynamic offense. Athletic director and former head coach Dan Ellington is helping with the offensive line.

Josue Elena is back at quarterback after starting a few games last year. He's undersized but that hasn't been a problem in Andree's offense before (see Blake Truhitte). There's also more of an edge to this team thanks to a player like Jabdiah Calderon, a fullback and linebacker who embodies physicality.

There's also some play-making ability with Malachi Jordan and Juan Rico at receiver. Elena says the running game should be decent and Joe Villalovos and Angel Castillo are two key offensive linemen.

Santa Maria opted out of the postseason after going 2-8 a year ago. Don't expect the Saints to be out of the postseason again this year. The schedule is pretty stiff, though. The Saints play at East Bakersfield to open the season, a team they beat 3-0 to start the '21 season.

Then there's a home game against San Marcos, which beat Santa Maria 13-6 last year. The Royals and Saints are always competitive. Nipomo, which is down a bit this year, will be a tough matchup and Santa Ynez has dominated Santa Maria in recent years.

Atascadero is deep and should be tough and Templeton is another tough matchup. Maybe the Saints can hang with Morro Bay, but they should be able to beat Cabrillo again after beating them 35-6 last season. SLO and Pioneer Valley will also be difficult league games. The Saints should be able to win 3-4 games this year and a 5-5 regular season would be a huge accomplishment.

Templeton

Key players: Anthony Chavez, QB/WR; Jan Martinus, WR/DB; Landen Miller, WR/DB; Daxton Calagna, WB/DB.

Coach: Don Crow. 9th season.

Last year: 5-6, 2-3 Ocean League.

Templeton was decent last year after having some solid showings in 2019 and the spring '21 season. The Eagles went 10-2 in 2019 under head coach Crow and was bumped up to the Mountain League in the spring '21 season. They more than held their own that year, going 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the bigger league.

The Eagles didn't regress too much after losing most of their star players last year, going 5-6 and losing to North Bakersfield in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles beat Santa Maria 52-20 in their regular season finale, but were smashed by Mission Prep 63-0 in a league game. Luckily Mission Prep is now in the Mountain League. The Eagles narrowly beat Atascadero (27-24) and narrowly lost to Morro Bay (31-28, OT) last year. They had a decent win over Liberty Madera (29-14). Liberty was the team Righetti beat in the CIF-CS D5 title game last season. Templeton also beat Pioneer Valley 7-0 a year ago.

Again, the Ocean League appears to be very close this year, with Atascadero, Templeton and San Luis Obispo likely in the upper tier, with Pioneer Valley, Templeton and Morro Bay not far behind. Santa Maria should also be competitive while Cabrillo will be hoping to win at least one game this year.