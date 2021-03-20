Ouch: UC Davis routs Cal Poly 73-24 as Mustangs drop to 0-2

Santa Maria native CJ Cole scored his first career touchdown Saturday.

That's about the only good news for local Cal Poly football fans.

The Mustangs gave up nearly 800 yards of offense, allowed nine sacks and lost 73-24 at UC Davis on Saturday.

It was the second game of the Beau Baldwin era at Cal Poly, following last weekend's 34-24 home loss to Southern Utah. UC Davis improved to 2-1 on the season.

Cal Poly actually led at the outset Saturday in Davis. Colton Theaker, an Arroyo Grande High grad, hit a field goal for a 3-0 edge, before the Aggies went up 7-3 on a 22-yard Jared Harrell touchdown run.

The Mustangs answered that score via a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown from Brandon Davis.

After that, UC Davis reeled off 52 straight points. Ulonzo Gilliam gave the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish, putting them up 14-10 on a 1-yard run.

Hunter Rodrigues, the Aggies' quarterback, then threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the second quarter as Davis led 49-10 at the break.

A field goal gave the Aggies a 52-10 lead in the third quarter and Trent Tompkins ran for a touchdown to make it 59-10.

Cole then capped a 75-yard drive that took 15 plays with a 2-yard touchdown run with 12:18 left in the game, ending the Aggies' run of 52 straight points.

The final UC Davis scoring play just added insult to injury: Backup QB Trent Tompkins took a quarterback keeper and raced through and around the Cal Poly defense on an 86-yard run, making the score 73-17 with 5:42 left.