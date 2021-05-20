Righetti High junior Parker Reynolds will be swimming at the U.S. Olympic Trials in a couple weeks, vying for a spot to compete for his country in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
On Thursday, though, Reynolds was competing for his high school.
High level swimmers with realistic Olympic goals typically don't compete for high school teams, especially so close to the trials. And Reynolds hadn't competed for his high school before this week's prelims.
There he set a league record in the 200-yard individual medley. Reynolds won the 200 IM at Thursday's Mountain League Finals at Arroyo Grande High, missing out on breaking the league record he set on Tuesday.
Reynolds won the 200 IM in 1:53.41, as San Luis Obispo's Emory Campbell finished second in 2:05.89. Reynolds set the league record with a 1:52.07 on Tuesday. Reynolds also won the 100-yard free in 48.27, 68 hundredths of a second in front of San Luis Obispo's Lucas Koch.
Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member, qualified for the U.S. Trials in the 1,500 and 800 freestyles in 2019.
Arroyo Grande High won the team title with 536.5 points, ahead of second-place SLO, which finished with 504 points. Righetti was third with 389, Paso Robles finished fourth 289.5, Morro Bay was fifth with 172 and Nipomo finished sixth with 126 points.
On the girls side, SLO won with 555.5 points, Arroyo Grande was second with 376 and Paso Robles was third with 345. Righetti's girls were fourth with 293.5 points, Morro Bay was fifth with 263 points and Nipomo was fifth with 252 points.
Orcutt Academy's boys had a huge day on the Ocean League side. The Spartans won the league title with 562 points, well in front of second-place Atascadero (277). Templeton was third (243) and St. Joseph was fourth (163).
Atascadero's girls won the Ocean League with 496 points, in front of Templeton (403), Orcutt Academy (367) and St. Joseph (241).
Ryan Lacaste helped his team score 40 points. Lacaste won the 200 IM and the 100-yard backstroke, while helping the Spartans win the 200 medley and 400 free relay. Dylan Adams won the 10-yard free style and finished second in the 200 behind Mason Enhoven, who won in 1:49.46. Enhoven is a sophomore and Adams is a junior. Filippo Sallustio won the 50 free and finished second in the 100. Isaiah Lopez was also key for the Spartans, with two second-place finishes, a third and a win in the 200 free relay.
Orcutt Academy's Noemi Bravo-Guzman won the 100 fly and the 100 back for the Spartans' girls. Teammate Ryan Steed also won twice. The sophomore swam the 500 free in 5:41.39, nearly 12 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Steed also won the 200 free in 2:08.06, ahead of Atascadero's Emma Hanson at 2:08.90.
Righetti's Natas Coats was impressive for the boys Coats was part of the second-place 200 medley relay, won the 200 free and the 500 free, helping the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay.
Righetti senior Daniel Rodriguez also had a big day, winning the 100 fly final and the 100 back final, helping the Warriors' relay teams in the process. Lucas Hsiung, Kristian Chen, Alex Andrade, Ethan Clowdus and Jonah McGehee helped the Warriors rack up some points.
Ethan Blum had a big day for the Eagles' boys. He won the 500 free, finished third in the 100 free and won the 200 free and helped the Eagles take the 400 free relay. Teammate Nigel Dowlan won the 100 breast and helped the Eagles' relay wins. Jackson Capra helped the Eagles win two relays and finished third in the 200 IM and 500 free.
Joseph Sabo, a senior, had a big anchor leg in the Eagles' 200 medley relay win and also finished second in the 50 free and helped the Eagles win the 200 free relay. Zach Whitfield, a sophomore, was also part of the relay wins and finished fourth in the 200 free.
Lucas Anderson, Paul Keith, Malakai Mallett, Henry Meyer, Jack Meyer, Nate Penton, Elijah Scott, Elijah Stieger, and David Ramirez helped the Eagles pile up enough points to edge SLO.
Righetti sophomore Sarah Cabiles won the 100 breast, helped the Warriors finish second in the 200 medley and took fourth in the 100 fly. Freshman Kirsten Herrmann was also very impressive. She helped the Warrior 200 medley relay take second, won the 500 free and finished second in the 100 free. Jada Brown, Chloe Porter and Jamielynne Lomibao also helped the Warriors record some points in their fourth-place finish.
Nipomo's Emma Marsalek won the 500 free in the Mountain League in 5:14.51. Marsalek is a junior.
Reynolds, 17, will leave for the trials early in June. The 800 free style prelims are June 4 in Omaha and the 1,500 prelims are June 7. If Reynolds advances, the second wave of races at the trials are in mid-June.
