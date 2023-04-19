The Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo baseball teams both rolled to lopsided, shortened wins Tuesday and kept themselves in the thick of the Ocean League race in the process.

Pioneer Valley moved to 11-4-1, 6-1 with a 24-1 rout of Santa Maria at Pioneer Valley. Cabrillo went to 17-4, 7-2 with a 22-1 rout of Orcutt Academy at Cabrillo. Both games were called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Pioneer Valley 24, Santa Maria 1

Josue Garcia went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, Andy Morales and Cesar Garcia drove in three runs each as well, and 13 Panthers had at least one of Pioneer Valley's 20 hits.

The Panthers scored at least four runs in all four innings in which they batted. Andrew Sandoval had three hits for the Panthers.

Andru Angulo and Alex Garcia combined on a two-hitter for PV. Angulo pitched the first four innings and gave up both Santa Maria hits.

The Saints dropped to 3-14, 2-5. Pioneer Valley will play at Santa Maria at 4:30 p.m. Friday before playing a doubleheader at first-place Atascadero (18-4, 8-1) Saturday. The first game Saturday starts at 11 am.

Cabrillo 22, Orcutt Academy 1

Gabe Barraza had three hits and drove in six runs, Landon Mabery had two hits and knocked in three runs and Gavin Rodriguez had three RBIs as the Conquistadores rolled to a win at home over the Spartans (0-10-1, 0-9).

Spencer Gallimore pitched a four-hit complete game for Cabrillo. The teams will play Friday at Orcutt Academy at Orcutt Academy at 4:30 p.m.

In other Ocean League action Tuesday, Mission Prep defeated Nipomo 10-0 at Nipomo in six innings. The Royals moved to 12-8, 5-4. The Titans dropped to 5-15, 0-7.

Softball

Mountain League

St. Joseph 2, Mission Prep 1

Mikayla Provence went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Taylor Mediano drove in the other St. Joseph run as the Knights (12-4, 6-1) squeezed past the Royals (7-7-1, 3-2) at Mission Prep to stay in first place.

Mediano and St. Joseph starter CharliRay Escobedo combined on a three-hitter for St. Joseph. Escobedo pitched three innings. Mediano worked the last four, giving up a run and two hits.

Lompoc 10, Templeton 0

Avary Montgomery drove in four runs, and Braves pitchers Alexandra Brooks and Cheyanne Cordova combined on a four-hit shutout as Lompoc (12-4-1, 5-2) cruised to a win at Templeton (8-5, 2-4).

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Brooks pitched the first inning. Cordova worked the last four. Natalie Aguilar and Rianna Stoupe drove in two runs each for the Braves.

Righetti 11, Paso Robles 2

The Warriors (5-11, 2-5) won handily at Paso Robles against the Bearcats (8-9, 2-3), who gave eventual tournament champion Huntington Beach a run before falling in the seventh inning on a walk-off grand slam then beat Simi Valley Royal in the third-place game at the Best of the West Tournament that Righetti hosted last week.

No Righetti stats were available. In other Mountain League action, Arroyo Grande (5-17-1, 5-2) won 12-7 at Atascadero (4-13, 0-7).

Boys Golf

Ocean League Tournament No. 7

Medalist Luke Radabaugh led first-place Cabrillo to a win at La Purisima in Lompoc. Radabaugh shot an 84 over 18 holes.

Cabrillo shot a team score of 465 and beat runner-up Paso Robles (479) handily. Nipomo came in third at 510. Lompoc (534), Atascadero (536), Santa Maria (564) and Orcutt Academy (589) followed. Pioneer Valley had just two golfers and did not have a team score.

Mark Boatman of Paso Robles finished a stroke back of Radabaugh, at 85. Sam Lorca of Cabrillo (89), Kolton Bumgarner of Nipomo (90) and Lawson Mendez of Lompoc (92) rounded out the top five.

Rowen Clarke (94), Tristan Sarot (97) and Saul Salazar (101) followed Radabaugh and Lorca in the team scoring for Cabrillo. Some team leaders included Luke Rogers for Atascadero (94), Doug McColm (103) for Orcutt Academy and Josue Elena (106) for Santa Maria. Pioneer Valley's Michael Estrada shot a 103.

Mountain League Tournament, No. 7

In a brisk win at San Luis Obispo Country Club, medalist Cooper Groshart led host San Luis Obispo to a win with a 73.

The Tigers shot a team score of 409. Santa Ynez finished a solid second at 418. Mission Prep was third at 420, and Templeton (421), St. Joseph (424), Arroyo Grande (444), Morro Bay (450) and Righetti (491) followed.

Owen Hirth led Santa Ynez with an 81. Brayden Mlodzik (82), Von Gordon (83), Rye Winans (85) and Marcelo Andrade (87) followed for the Pirates.

Beach volleyball

Santa Ynez clinches league title

The Pirates clinched the league championship with a 2-1 win over Arroyo Grande on a blustery day at Pismo Beach.

Sadie Lishman and school single season indoor volleyball team kills record holder Jayda Henrey won 21-8, 21-19 in the No. 2 pairs match, and Cailen Glover and Hannah Allen rallied for a 15-21, 21-10, 15-6 win at No. 3 to give the Pirates the win. Grace Willkomm and Emma Strickland won 21-16, 21-11 at No. 1 for Arroyo Grande.

"AG is a tough squad," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers. "Pismo Beach typically serves as their home court, and they played accordingly.

"We did struggle a little bit with our wind game but were able to line things out when it counted the most. The duel came down to our 3's' duo of Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover who came out on top in three games."

Rogers said, "These young ladies have developed into a formidable squad. I am so proud of the progress that they have made over this season."

College baseball

Hancock routs Pierce

The Hancock College baseball team trailed Los Angeles Pierce 5-2 after four innings Tuesday.

The Bulldogs wound up with a season-high 20 runs and their eighth straight win.

Elijah Pascual racked up nine RBIs, eight Hancock batters had at least one and the Bulldogs beat the Brahmas 20-7 in Western State Conference North Division game at John Osborne Field.

The Bulldogs scored heavily against the Brahmas after Pierce starter Brent Chavez left after four innings. Pascual hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth to put Hancock ahead for good at 6-5, Jeremy Camarena lined a two-run single to right to make it 8-5 and Hancock kept rolling from there.

Hancock moved to 24-11, 13-6 and kept the heat on first-place Cuesta (13-5 in the WSC North at press time Tuesday. Santa Barbara City College was 12-6 in the WSC North at press time).

Pierce dropped to 11-22, 6-13.

Pascual had four hits to go with his nine RBIs. The Bulldogs profited by 20, yes 20, walks Brahmas pitchers yielded.

Hancock lead-off batter Tommy Kendlinger did not have an at-bat. He did not have an at-bat because he walked four times. Kendlinger did have two RBIs. Zach Martinez also drew four bases-on-balls for the Bulldogs.

Mitch Kurtz went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Brahmas. Sean Mann drove in two Brahmas runs.

Hancock will play a WSC North game at Moorpark Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Hancock splits with Moorpark

Hancock third baseman Mya Mendoza grabbed a hard, low line drive off the bat of Madeline Mekari to end it, and the Bulldogs salvaged a split of a Western State North Conference doubleheader with the Raiders with an 8-6 win at Hancock.

The Raiders trailed 8-1 going into the top of the seventh, but Alexa Martinez brought Moorpark within 8-6 with a two-run homer off Hancock's Delayna Quezada before Quezada got Mekari for the last out.

A Moorpark team that Hancock beat 20-1 at Hancock in March made a much better showing Tuesday. The Raiders took the first game 10-4.

Mendoza singled in the winning run in a three-run Hancock sixth. Madison Gamble followed with an RBI single.

The split left the Bulldogs 17-12, 9-4 and the Raiders 9-24, 4-10. Hancock will play a WSC North game at first-place Ventura Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.