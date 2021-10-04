One dominates in the pool. The other dominates on the golf course.

Both were named Athletes of the Week on Monday.

Pioneer Valley water polo player Adrian Eisner and Orcutt Academy golfer Kariss Whitford earned the awards from the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at the organization's weekly luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza.

Eisner has been a dominant set player for the Panthers, wrestling for position in the two-meter area and pouring in goals. Eisner scored nine times in a 17-6 win over St. Joseph last Wednesday. He then scored 18 goals in three tournament games as the Panthers went 2-1 over the weekend. He scored 10 goals against Bakersfield and seven against Bakersfield Stockdale.

"It feels great, I had no idea," Eisner said of being named the Male Athlete of the Week Monday. "It's a good surprise."

Whitford has been the Spartans' top golfer all season. She shot a 39 as the Spartans set a school record 229 in a win over Santa Maria. She scored a 42 in another win over the Saints last week. When accepting the Female Athlete of the Week honor, Whitford spoke of her development on the course.

"I've definitely developed since my freshman year. I was shooting in the 60s and this year I've finally broken into the 30s," Whitford said. “I've definitely made a big improvement."

Whitford and the Spartans took their 6-0 Ocean League record into Monday's match against Mission Prep, another top league team. They'll close up the two-match set with the Royals later this week.

The Panthers water polo team has a big game against Nipomo set for Wednesday. The Panthers and Titans have been battling each other all season long. Wednesday's game is set for Wednesday at Nipomo.

"It's a really important game," Eisner said. "We need to win to hopefully win the league. It's important."

Pioneer Valley

Water polo coach Ryan Hill spoke of the play of Eisner and Noel Santiago Leon, who didn't know how to swim when he entered the aquatics programs at the school as a sophomore.

Santiago Leon eventually made the JV swim team after only six weeks of training.

"He's now the heart of our program," Hill said. “He's a great individual and sets a wonderful example for our kids."

Athletic director Anthony Morales also introduced girls tennis standout Selena Luna and girls water polo players Zitaly Hernandez-Jimenez and Ashley Velazquez-Duarte.

Santa Maria

The Saints featured athletic director Dan Ellington and football coach Albert Mendoza.

Mendoza introduced football player Julius Booker, who worked his way to become eligible and had a big game against San Luis Obispo on Friday.

"Book had eight tackles and four tackles for loss with a sack," Mendoza said. "One of the best things about sports is that it motivates kids to do better in class and Julius exemplifies that."

Saint senior David Placencia made his second appearance at the Round Table. Placencia has done everything for the Saints, playing quarterback, running back, safety, linebacker and receiver.

"David had 10 carries and a 4.5 average against SLO. He also had 14 tackles and blocked a punt," Mendoza said. "He chased a lot of plays down."

The Saints host Mission Prep Friday in their Homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Ellington introduced tennis players Olivia Venegas and Elizabeth Luis. The two won a doubles point last week even though they're on the JV team. The Saints varsity team couldn't play a match last week due to contact tracing and the JV team filled in.

Valley Christian

Girls volleyball coach Rebecca Maples brought a large contingent from her team, including Carissa Maples, Gabby Sassenburg, Juliza Evans and Natalie Mondragon.

VCA football coach and athletic director Peter Fortier brought two players, Jay Shin and Josiah Heller. The Lions host Coastal Christian on Friday night in their senior night game. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Righetti

Warriors football coach Tony Payne was on hand again, with a trio of football standouts in Ritchie Cardenas, Ryan Boivin and Ryan Lopez.

Payne spoke of how Lopez took over the middle linebacker position three weeks ago.

"He ain't giving it back," Payne said. "He's a hard-working guy and is super humble. He had a huge interception last week against Nipomo."

Cardenas is Payne's favorite "practice player."

"He is a starter on this team and he gets us better at practice during the week," Payne said.

Boivin, Righetti's top rusher, filled in on defense after a Righetti player tore a knee ligament in the 21-13 loss to Nipomo.

"From that point on, he was the best player on our defense," Payne said of Boivin. “He just wants to win."

Righetti hosts Pioneer Valley Friday night in its Homecoming game at 7 p.m. That game is known as the 'Battle for the Helmet.'

St. Joseph

Tom Mott introduced volleyball standouts Maggie Perez and Grace Mensah. They helped the Knights sweep Righetti and Mission Prep last week.

Football players Chris Miller, Ethan Mansfield and Jordan Simkins also attended Monday's luncheon.

Lompoc

AD Claudia Terrones made her first appearance at the Round Table this fall. She brought football standouts Xavier Carpio, a starting offensive lineman, and Nelson Maldonado, a receiver/defensive back.

Maldonado, a sophomore, caught three touchdown passes in the 44-38 loss to Santa Barbara last Thursday.

Terrones also introduced tennis standouts Sofia Larios and Gabriella Arias, the Braves' top doubles team.

Santa Ynez

The Pirates brought a huge contingent of athletes, with nearly the entire girls tennis team and two water polo standouts.

Landon Lassahn and Addison Hawkins represented the Pirate water polo team that has played well of late and has a big game at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday.

The Pirate girls tennis team was represented by coach Jen Rasmussen and team members Lily Mazza, Brielle Saarloos, Natalie O'Shaughnessy, Isabella Curti, Sophia Curti, Emmy Withrow, Allison Linane, Morea Naretto and Violet Quinney.