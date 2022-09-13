The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its second Athlete of the Week luncheon Monday at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Pioneer Valley football player Lucan Brafman was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Santa Ynez tennis player Keegan Withrow was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

Brafman provided the winning margin in the Panthers' win over Dos Palos last week. After missing an extra point in the first half, Brafman nailed an extra point late in the fourth quarter to give Pioneer Valley a 28-27 win over Dos Palos. It's the first win of the season for the Panthers, who will host Morro Bay Thursday in its first Ocean League game of the season.

Withrow helped Santa Ynez beat Arroyo Grande 5-4 in a huge Mountain League match on Thursday and then powered the Pirates to a win at the California Tennis Classic. Withrow, a freshman, teamed with Emma Sell to win the clinching doubles set against Arroyo Grande and then went 4-0 with teammate Natalie O’Shaughnessy during the California Classic in Clovis.

Santa Ynez beat Enochs 6-0 at the tournament and Bullard 5-1. They then beat McClatchy 4-2 and Turlock 6-0. Withrow teamed up with O'Shaughnessy to beat Enochs 6-1, 6-0, Bullard 6-3, 7-5, McClatchy 6-0, 6-0 and Turlock 6-2, 6-0.

"This kid has been on fire all week," Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said.

Cal Poly's Jones named Player of the Week

Quarterback Jaden Jones, who splashed himself all over the Cal Poly football record book with a 385-yard, four-touchdown performance last Saturday against San Diego, has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The redshirt freshman also is the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week.

Jones completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards, 13th on Cal Poly's all-time list for a single game and No. 9 on the program's Division I chart, and four touchdowns, becoming the 13th Mustang all-time to accomplish that feat. Last one to do it was Khaleel Jenkins against Northern Iowa in 2017.