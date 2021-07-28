Player profile: Isiah Garcia Santa Maria OF, 5-8, 160 115 hits in 82 career games Hit over .500 twice in career Returned from torn ACL for SR season Hit over .5000 SR season Won CIF title in 2017

It's an odd feeling to wonder 'What if?' with a career that is as impressive as Isiah Garcia's.

Twice Garcia finished his high school season with a batting average above .500.

In his 82-game career, the former Santa Maria outfielder recorded 115 hits in 280 at-bats, good for a career batting average of .411.

That career, though, was limited to just 13 games during his senior season. Garcia suffered a torn ACL during his final football season in the fall of 2017 and he missed most of his last baseball season, though he recovered and rehabbed enough to play just over a dozen games.

Even coming off that injury, Garcia showed his skills were still there. He hit .537 in the 13 games he played as a senior, going 22-for-47 at the plate that spring.

His work with the lumber has earned Garcia a nomination in the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Decade contest, joining former teammate Trevor Garcia on the list of candidates.

Isiah Garcia needed just those 82 games to reach 115 hits in his career. He arrived on the prep scene as a sophomore in 2016. Garcia opened eyes as he hit well over .500 for much of the season, ending the year with a .511 batting average, collecting 45 hits in 88 at-bats. He scored 27 times that year and drove in 16 runs from his signature lead-off spot, smacking eight doubles, four triples and two home runs.

That spectacular sophomore campaign came after Garcia showed struggles as a freshman, hitting just .172 in 12 games.

Garcia raced past the so-called 'Mendoza Line' and never came close to it again.

He batted .352 in his memorable junior season, one that saw him help lead the Saints to a CIF Southern Section championship. He had 43 hits in 122 at-bats that season, scoring 31 times from his lead-off spot. He drove in eight runs, hit 12 doubles, a triple and a home run.

Garcia walked 16 times and was struck out just seven times, compiling a .444 on-base percentage. Garcia had a .596 OBP in his senior season and a .561 OBP in his sophomore season. He had a 1.322 OPS that year with a .761 slugging percentage. He had a 1.279 OPS in his senior season, slugging .682 over 13 games.

The former Saint, who graduated in 2018 after returning from his ACL injury, was an undersized player at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. But he was a physically gifted speedster. He stole 17 bases in 20 attempts as a sophomore and was a game-breaking tailback on the Saints' football team.

Garcia was a fiery competitor, a guy that pumped his team up with a big play or showed his frustration when he or his team performed at a subpar level.