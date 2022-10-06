There was a fair amount of movement in the latest area football power rankings.

St. Joseph, however, remained where it has been all year — at the top. The Knights solidified their hold on the No. 1 spot with a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez last week.

The Knights also moved up three spots in the CalPreps Central Section ratings, from 10th to seventh.

On the heels of an impressive 28-7 Mountain League win at home against Paso Robles, Mission Prep moved from fifth to second in the area power ratings. The Royals' divisional ranking improved eight spots.

Lompoc remained at No. 3 in the area ratings. Paso Robles dropped from second to fourth.

Arroyo Grande (from seventh to sixth) and San Luis Obispo (from eighth to seventh) both moved up a spot in the area ratings following lopsided wins. Santa Ynez (from fourth to fifth) and Righetti (from seventh to eighth) both dropped a spot in the area rankings.

Atascadero saw a bye cost it one spot in the area ratings and eight in the CalPreps divisional rankings. The Greyhounds are now ranked 10th in the area.

Templeton replaced Morro Bay, which was previously No. 10, in the area top 10. The Eagles moved into the No. 9 spot.

Here is a look at the area top 10's games tonight.

No. 1: St. Joseph (5-1, 3-0, at Paso Robles)

Last game: Beat Santa Ynez 42-7. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 7. (Last week: 10).

The Knights out-scored their first three league opponents by a combined 136-24.

They simply have a lot for opposing offenses and defenses to contend with. The Knights have several good skill-position players, they are proficient at moving the ball on the ground and through the air, they have big-played opposing defenses several times and their defense has a knack for getting off the field without giving up points.

St. Joseph will encounter a solid league rival in Paso Robles tonight. After playing four of their first five games at home, the Knights will start their second of three straight road games with a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff this evening at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.

No. 2: Mission Prep (4-2, 3-0) vs. Lompoc.

Last game: Beat Paso Robles 28-7. CalPreps ranking: 18. (Last week: 26).

After four games this season, the Royals had scored as many points as they had yielded — 99. In the two games since, Mission Prep has out-scored league opponents by a combined 77-19.

With a sound running and passing game, and a defense that has given up fewer points lately, the Royals continue to impress. Lompoc figures to test Mission Prep at home tonight.

No. 3: Lompoc (5-1, 2-1, at Mission Prep)

Last game: Beat Righetti 32-7. CalPreps ranking: 21. (Last week: 25).

Lompoc has a high-powered offense. Opposing defenses can't consistently load up against either the pass or the run because the Braves are proficient at both.

The question mark for Lompoc since league play began has been its defense. The unit showed well last week. Against the better offenses it has faced, though, the Braves defense has struggled, and the Royals have a very good offense.

No. 4: Paso Robles (4-2, 2-1, vs. St. Joseph)

Last game: Lost to Mission Prep 28-7. CalPreps ranking: 26 (Last week: 19).

The Bearcats will try to rebound after taking an unexpectedly decisive loss at Mission Prep last week.

Paso Robles, with a solid offense that is adept at running the ball and can move the ball through the air the sparing times it goes to the passing game, remains a team to be reckoned with, though the Bearcats will have a lot on their hands when it comes to St. Joseph. Paso Robles stunned St. Joseph last year to earn a share of the Mountain League title.

No. 5: Santa Ynez (4-2, 1-2, at Nipomo).

Last game: Lost to St. Joseph 42-7. CalPreps ranking: 27 (Last week: 25).

One of the Pirates' main goals remains to simply get healthy. Santa Ynez still has a ways to go in that department, but the Pirates have been largely successful at playing a lot of guys both ways. St. Joseph was simply too much for the Pirates to handle last week.

They will try to rebound tonight with an offense that has been good at taking what the defense gives it and a defense that has been better than average.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (2-4, 1-2, vs. Righetti)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 53-0. CalPreps rating: 38 (Last week: 35).

The Eagles defense floundered against Lompoc and St. Joseph in Arroyo Grande's first two league games then bounced back against Nipomo. The Titans netted just 80 total yards.

The Righetti defense figures to have its hands full trying to keep Arroyo Grande from eating up the clock with its good ground game. The Eagles defense will contend with a Warriors offense that runs a lot of motion.

No. 7: San Luis Obispo (5-2, 2-1, at Morro Bay)

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 42-7. CalPreps ranking: 39 (Last week: 41).

The Tigers rode their crunching ground game to a lopsided win at home last week. Their defense this week will have to deal with a Morro Bay offense that can advance the ball on the ground and through the air and has been proficient at finishing drives with points.

No. 8: Righetti (1-5, 0-3, at Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Lost 32-7 to Lompoc. CalPreps ranking: 44 (Last week: 39).

The Righetti offense has shown flashes but, with the exception of a 39-13 Righetti win against Pioneer Valley, the Warriors haven't been able to finish drives with points consistently enough.

The Warriors did a good job against the run at Lompoc last week, but the Righetti rushing defense has struggled against run-oriented teams. Arroyo Grande is a run-oriented team.

No. 9: Templeton (5-1, 2-0, at Atascadero)

Last game: Beat Cabrillo 35-13. CalPreps ranking: 59 (Last week: 63).

The Eagles have soared since they lost their season opener. They have won five straight.

Templeton will likely look to its defense to pull it through in what looks like a match-up between two closely-matched teams.

No. 10: Atascadero (3-3, 2-0, vs. Templeton)

Last game: Beat San Luis Obispo 28-24 on Sept. 23. CalPreps ranking: 60 (Last week: 52).

The Greyhounds had a bye last week after two consecutive dramatic come-from-behind wins, both by 28-24 counts.

If Atascadero falls behind tonight, the Greyhounds should be aided by the knowledge that they have trailed by three scores in the second half in their last two games, and won both times.