Two weeks into the high school football season and some teams have settled into their spots in the Times' Power Rankings as others have moved and shifted.

For the second week in a row, Lompoc holds down the No. 1 spot.

The Braves are 2-0 on the season after a pair of three-touchdown wins over Mountain League teams.

Bishop Diego is right on the Braves' heels at No. 2.

Meanwhile, Nipomo, a San Luis Obispo County team, has moved into the No. 3 spot. The Titans started the season ranked ninth but have moved up the charts after back-to-back wins. The Titans beat Santa Ynez 21-16 in the opener and absolutely crushed Cabrillo last week, 56-0 after leading 49-0 at halftime.

St. Joseph, which started the season as the top-ranked team, is fourth this week. The Knights are 0-2, after a 27-13 loss at Covina Charter Oak and a 35-33 defeat at Bakersfield Frontier.

Righetti, which lost to Lompoc 42-20 last Friday, rounds out the top five.

The Power Rankings include teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

No. 1: Lompoc (2-0, vs. Cabrillo)

Last week: No. 1. Beat Righetti 42-20.

Don't expect the Braves to fall in the rankings over the next week. Lompoc faces Cabrillo in the annual Big Game and won't have any issues against the Conqs, which are 0-2.

Lompoc's hold on the top spot is tenuous, though. The Braves have a few areas they certainly need to shore up, particularly on the offensive line and on defense.

The Braves are just so talented at key spots that they have been able to cover up for their shortcomings. The trio of quarterback Cavin Ross, running back Sheldon Canley Jr. and receiver/defensive back Deville Dickerson has carried Lompoc through two games. Hopefully that has given time for other players to find their footing and begin to step up as the season moves along.

I thought the Braves had slim title hopes at the start of the season, but Oxnard Pacifica was routed by St. Bonaventure 70-7 last week and Bishop Diego handled Oxnard, two of the stronger teams in Lompoc's league this year.

No. 2: Bishop Diego (1-0, vs. Bakersfield Garces)

Last week: No. 3. Beat Oxnard 52-0.

Bishop Diego absolutely dominated Oxnard last week in its season opener.

Now a real test: The Cardinals host 2-0 Bakersfield Garces, a team with CIF Central Section title hopes on its mind.

Bishop Diego is a hard team to judge in these rankings as the Cardinals don't play a Santa Barbara County opponent this year, though the Garces and St. Bonaventure games are marquee matchups.

No. 3: Nipomo (2-0, at Pioneer Valley)

Last week: No. 4. Beat Cabrillo 56-0.

Nipomo knew it had the talent, the big question facing the Titans this fall was depth.

Titans coach Tony Dodge has navigated the first two games with ease, scoring a big win over a strong Santa Ynez team and taking care of business against Cabrillo.

Now they'll face a developing Pioneer Valley team in an early Mountain League matchup. (Nipomo originally had a bye this week and Pioneer Valley had Fresno Hoover on the schedule, but things have been shifted, moving this game from a Thursday in October to a Friday in September).

No. 4: St. Joseph (0-2, bye)

Last week: No. 2. Lost at Bakersfield Frontier 35-33.

At the start of the season, I thought it would be more likely to see the Knights at 2-0 rather than 0-2. But here we are.

As I've said from the start though, St. Joseph will be a much different team after Sept. 22. That's when the Knights will have about eight transfers become eligible.

St. Joseph has a bye this week and then has its third straight road game at Bakersfield Centennial. That's a tough matchup, but I'm thinking the Knights win that one and will start to build up some momentum as league play looms.

St. Joseph will be in the top three come October. Frontier is one of the better teams in the Central Section and the Knights nearly beat them on the road after playing in Covina in the opener. And they're short-handed. If I'm Pepe Villaseñor, I'd prefer to have a win after these first two games, but I'm not worried a bit.

No. 5: Righetti (0-1, at Santa Barbara)

Last week: No. 5. Lost vs. Lompoc 42-20.

Righetti's game against Bishop Diego was canceled to start the season. That would've been a nice one to see where Righetti is at, instead the Warriors started their season against top-ranked Lompoc and looked good for the most part.

The Warriors trailed just 21-12 at halftime after getting down 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

I'll say it now: Righetti will contend for the Mountain League title. They've lost a lot from graduation and transfers, but there's still a lot of talent on this team. The St. Joseph-Righetti game could decide the Mountain League champ once again.

Don't sleep on these Warriors. With that said, I think the Santa Barbara game can give them some trouble. I'm excited to see this team grow this fall. They're young, but good.

No. 6: Mission Prep (1-0, at Visalia Central Valley Christian)

Last week: No. 8. Bye.

Mission Prep routed Brentwood 49-7 in its opener and had a bye. Now the Royals travel to Visalia to take on CVC.

If Mission Prep wins this game, it'll see a big jump in the rankings. I'm just not sure the Royals can beat these guys.

CVC is one of the top small programs in the Central Section with tons of tradition. The Cavaliers beat Bakersfield Christian and Mt. Whitney, two quality wins.

Mission Prep is the Ocean League favorite, though beating CVC is another challenge altogether.

No. 7: Paso Robles (1-1, vs. Buchanan)

Last week: No. 8. Beat Bakersfield Independence 14-6.

The Bearcats got a very necessary win over Independence last week. They won't get another win this week.

They host Buchanan, one of the top teams in the Central Section. Paso will likely be the third best team in the Mountain League, but don't see them keeping up with the Bears on Thursday.

No. 8: Santa Ynez (1-1, vs. Nordhoff)

Last week: No. 9. Beat Fillmore 26-21.

The Pirates got on track Friday with the win over Fillmore.

Now another test against a 2-0 Nordhoff team. A win against the Rangers will be huge for Josh McClurg and his Pirates.

No. 9: San Luis Obispo (1-0, at Arroyo Grande)

Last week: No. 7. Bye.

How the times have changed. Arroyo Grande used to dominate this matchup, but San Luis Obispo could score its second win over the rival Eagles since 2019 with a win Friday.

Arroyo Grande is 0-2 with a 53-12 loss to Frontier and a 47-21 loss to Centennial. The Eagles looked a lot better against Centennial, but still lost by nearly four scores.

We don't know a whole lot about the Tigers. They beat Pioneer Valley 6-0 in the opener and then had a bye.

No. 10: Santa Barbara (1-1, vs. Righetti)

Last week: Not ranked. beat Thousand Oaks 27-3.

The Dons' win over Thousand Oaks has them ranked this week, knocking Santa Maria out of the No. 10 spot.

They started the season with a 35-0 loss to Saugus, which is now 2-0 on the season. I'm high on Righetti, but this should be a competitive game.