Call this the calm before the storm.

There was barely any movement atop The Power Rankings this week, despite No. 1 St. Joseph falling on the road at Newbury Park last Friday.

The top six teams remain the same, though, with league play starting, expect the rankings to look completely different in seven days.

St. Joseph held onto the No. 1 spot even though the Knights lost 31-21 to the Panthers in Ventura County. Newbury Park is 4-0, the Knights were competitive and none of the other teams have done enough to overtake them.

Lompoc remains in the No. 2 spot, followed by No. 3 Santa Ynez and No. 4 Mission Prep. Righetti is No. 5 and Arroyo Grande is sixth. San Luis Obispo has displaced Paso Robles, moving up to No. 7 after a good 28-0 win over North Bakersfield.

Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Mission Prep, Righetti, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande all figure to move in the rankings as they play each other in league games.

Lompoc has a chance to take the top spot for the first time this season if it can overwhelm Arroyo Grande this week.

The Santa Ynez-Mission Prep game is also a big one, with those teams ranked third and fourth, respectively.

The Power Rankings

No. 1: St. Joseph (2-1, vs. Nipomo)

Last game: Lost to Newbury Park 31-21 . CalPreps Central Section ranking: 13 (Last week: 11).

There's a chance the Knights could win easily this week and still drop in the rankings. St. Joseph hosts Nipomo (0-3) in the Mountain League opener for both teams. Nipomo has a good shot of going winless this season against a tough Mountain League schedule.

If Lompoc has its way with Arroyo Grande, there's a good chance they can take over the top spot. Santa Ynez, at the No. 3 spot, could also move up to No. 1 if the Pirates take care of No. 4 Mission Prep and none of the teams above them look great.

No. 2: Lompoc (3-0, at Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Beat Cabrillo 62-7 on Sept. 2. CalPreps ranking: 16 (14).

This is the first chance for the Braves to show that they can play at a high level against a decent team when they take on Arroyo Grande. It's always a battle between these two, but if Lompoc looks dominant the Braves will likely move up to No. 1, though St. Joseph has plenty of opportunities to take back the No. 1 ranking.

No. 3: Santa Ynez (3-0, vs. Mission Prep)

Last game: Beat Santa Maria 21-0. CalPreps ranking: 27 (23).

Lompoc-Arroyo Grande is a traditional Central Coast showdown, but this Mission Prep-Santa Ynez game is one of the best ones on paper this season. The Pirates have looked good, but they've only played three Ocean League teams. Mission Prep has played some good teams, falling to Bakersfield Christian and Aptos.

Santa Ynez dropped four spots in CalPreps' rankings with the win over Santa Maria last week, showing how soft the schedule has been.

No. 4: Mission Prep (1-2, at Santa Ynez)

Last game: Lost to Aptos 38-21. CalPreps ranking: 33 (29).

Yes, Mission Prep has played some tough teams, but what have the Royals done in those games? Well, a 17-point loss to Aptos on the road is pretty respectable, or at least better than the four-touchdown loss to Bakersfield Christian in the opener. Santa Ynez was trying to find its groove against Santa Maria at the same time Mission Prep was losing to Aptos, but the Pirates never really hit the gas against the Saints.

Will Mission Prep beat Santa Ynez and rise up the rankings?

No. 5: Righetti (1-2, vs. Paso Robles)

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 39-13 on Sept. 2. CalPreps ranking: 24 (25).

The CalPreps rankings loves Righetti. The Warriors are just 1-2 but they're ranked 24th in the section thanks to those losses to Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara, perhaps the top two teams in the county.

The Warriors have that ranking this week with their only win being the 39-13 victory against Pioneer Valley. Paso Robles is ranked 31st even though the Bearcats are 2-1.

The home game vs. Paso Robles is pivotal. Righetti can matchup with Paso Robles in terms of talent and size, but the Warriors have to execute to win that game ahead of the Sept. 23 contest vs. Santa Ynez.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (1-2, vs. Lompoc)

Last game: Beat San Luis Obispo 26-14 on Sept. 2. CalPreps ranking: 36 (39).

Arroyo Grande has had a chance to reset and regroup. After an 0-2 start, the Eagles beat SLO and had last week off heading into Mountain League play.

This team is difficult to gauge. The loss to Visalia Golden West was a head-scratcher and then the Eagles went out and walloped a really good SLO team. Can the Eagles put it all together and beat Lompoc? We'll find out.

No. 7: San Luis Obispo (3-1, vs. Cabrillo)

Last game: Beat North Bakersfield 28-0. CalPreps ranking: 26 (41).

It was difficult not to have San Luis Obispo higher here, but the Tigers can't be ahead of an Arroyo Grande team that beat them right?

They shouldn't have much trouble against Cabrillo and we're still waiting to see if any Ocean League teams look like they can challenge the Tigers.

No. 8: Paso Robles (2-1, at Porterville Monache)

Last game: Beat Monache 42-15. CalPreps ranking: 31 (38).

Paso Robles has a chance to quickly climb up these rankings. The Bearcats looked great against Monache last week and are now 2-1. That Righetti game could be a sneaky good one this week.

No. 9: Pioneer Valley (1-3, vs. Morro Bay, Thurs.)

Last game: Beat Dos Palos 28-27. CalPreps ranking: 61.

There's a massive gulf in the CalPreps rankings between the first eight teams and the next two. Arroyo Grande is ranked 36th and the next highest-ranked team in the area is Pioneer Valley at No. 61.

But the Panthers belong here (at the time of this writing) after scoring a wild 28-27 win over Dos Palos last week. Pioneer Valley has taken its lumps, playing two Mountain League teams in the preseason to get ready for Ocean League play. Can the Panthers get some momentum going in the second half of the season? Well they played Morro Bay Thursday night and play at Cabrillo next week.

No. 10: Templeton (2-1 vs. West Bakersfield)

Last game: Beat Firebaugh 13-7. CalPreps ranking: 66 (66).

Templeton didn't move in the CalPreps rankings after beating Firebaugh in a defensive battle last week. The Eagles also beat East Bakersfield 49-9. They're a decent team that should be competitive in league play.